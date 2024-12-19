Rubi Vergara, 14, named as student gunned down in Wisconsin school shooting

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The student who was killed in the Wisconsin school shooting has been identified as Rubi Patricia Vergara, 14.

An obituary released Wednesday named the 14-year-old as one of the victims of the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School on Monday, the Associated Press reported.

The name of the teacher also killed has not yet been released.

Vergara was a freshman at the school and “an avid reader, loved art, singing and playing keyboard in the family worship band,” according to the obituary. It added that she was an animal lover, and “shared a special bond with her beloved pets, Ginger (cat) and Coco (dog).”

Her family said in the obit that Vergara “passed away unexpectedly,” and would be “deeply missed by her parents, Vicente and Jennifer.” It went on to list her grandparents, uncles, aunts and other friends and relatives.

Her aunt, Stacy Remus, paid tribute to the student on Facebook.

Rubi Patricia Vergara, 14, was killed in Monday’s school shooting ( Gunderson Funeral & Cremation Care )

“Friends and family ... here it is. This is our beautiful Rubi Vergara, our niece who was killed in Monday’s school shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison,” Remus wrote.

“We are grateful for our friends, family and Bluff View Church family for your support during this hard time. And by the way .... Jesus is Still on the Throne and God is Good. Rubi, there are very few words to express how our hearts are broken. We love you and miss you.”

Vergara’s uncle, Andrew Remus, added: “My niece. Thank you for all the prayers, texts and messages. The community of Madison has been incredible [sic] gracious to our family.”

The teenager’s funeral is scheduled to take place this Saturday, according to the obituary.

On Monday police identified 15-year-old Natalie “Samantha” Rupnow as the shooter at the Christian school, but have yet to reveal a motive following the deadly attack.

Police had previously refused to reveal the identities of the victims.

When pressed about the their identities at a Tuesday press conference, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway told reporters that it was “absolutely none of y’all’s business who was harmed in this incident.”

The Associated Press contributed reporting.