A California man has been detained by authorities in connection to the school shooting in Madison, Wisconsin, as the student and teacher killed in the attack were named for the first time.

Teacher Erin Michelle West, 42, and Rubi Patricia Vergara, 14, were identified on Wednesday evening as the victims of the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School on Monday after Natalie “Samantha” Rupnow, 15, opened fire.

Vergara was a freshman at the school and “an avid reader, loved art, singing and playing keyboard in the family worship band,” according to the obituary released on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man identified by CBS 8 in San Diego as Alexander Paffendorf, has been detained by authorities in Carlsbad, California.

FBI agents detained Paffendorf after he told them he had been texting 15-year-old Rupnow around the time of the shooting, according to the report.

Paffendorf allegedly said he was attempting to coordinate an attack at a government building in San Diego during the shooting.

The Madison Police Department referred The Independent to the FBI San Diego when approached for further information.

The FBI declined to comment.