A shooter opened fire at a private Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin, Monday morning, leaving “multiple” people injured.
Five people have died and five were injured, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said. The shooter, a juvenile believed to be a student at the school, has died,
The injured individuals were transported to local hospitals after they were given “life-saving measures” at the scene, he said.
Police are not yet releasing information about the victims.
The shooting occurred moments before 11 a.m. at Abundant Life Christian School, which houses students from kindergarten through 12th grade.
According to CNN, some of the injured are children. The shooter’s relationship to the school is not yet known.
The investigation is active and ongoing, police say.
Authorities are urging locals to avoid the area while the investigation continues.
“Roads will be blocked off along 4900 Buckeye Road. Drivers and community members are asked to find alternate routes in travel is needed in this area,” Madison Police said.
Shooter was a student, police say
Police are releasing limited information about the shooter and the victims at this time, but the Madison Police chief said the shooter was a juvenile and is believed to have been a student at ACLS.
The shooter has died, he said.
While giving a press conference, the death toll tragically climbed from three to five people. It’s unclear how many of those victims were children.
Five others have been transported to area hospitals.
Three lost their lives and seven were injured, police chief says
“Today is a sad, sad day, not only for Madison, but for the entire country,” Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said at a Monday press conference.
Around 10.57 a.m., officers responded to reports of an active shooter at ACLS. Multiple victims were suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived, he said.
At least three people died, including a child, died and seven others were transported to local hospitals, Chief Barnes said.
The shooter is believed to be a juvenile, he said.
What is Abundant Life Christian School?
According to the K-12 school’s website, Abundant Life Christian School was founded in 1978 as a community Christian school, with its first graduating class in 1985.
It boasts a 28-acre campus in Madison, Wisconsin.
“ALCS was specifically organized to offer students academic excellence in a Christ-focused context,” the website states.
The school offers smaller class sizes, “a warm and respectful atmosphere, and a student body representing a wide variety of different area churches,” it says.
Hundreds of school shootings this year
There have been 322 school shootings this year, according to K-12 School Shooting Database.
This year marks the second most school shootings on record, according to the database, only surpassed by last year when there were 349 school shootings.
Police in Madison, Wisconsin are reporting “multiple injuries” at a K-12 Christian school.
The shooting occurred at Abundant Life Christian School around 11 a.m. Monday. The shooter is ‘down,’ ABC News reported.
Authorities are telling locals to avoid the area as the investigation remains active and ongoing.
Roads will be blocked off along 4900 Buckeye Road, police say.