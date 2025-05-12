Gavin & Stacey star Ruth Jones’ emotional message to James Cordon after Bafta win

Gavin & Stacey star Ruth Jones delivered an emotional message to James Cordon after her Bafta win.

The actor, who won the prestigious award for her portrayal of Nessa in the Gavin & Stacey finale, delivered her acceptance speech as her beloved character.

She said: “The person I would like to thank most is my dear, dear, talented, lovely, kind, funny friend, James Cordon, with whom I have shared this astonishing journey for the past 17 years and without whom Nessa Shenessa Jenkins would simply not exist.”