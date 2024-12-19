Teacher killed in Wisconsin school shooting identified as Erin Michelle West

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The teacher who was killed in the Wisconsin school shooting has been named as Erin Michelle West, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on Wednesday night.

Earlier on Wednesday evening the student who was also killed in the deadly attack was named as Rubi Vergara, 14.

An obituary released Wednesday named the 14-year-old as one of the victims of the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School on Monday, the Associated Press reported.

This is a breaking story, follow for updates