Teacher killed in Wisconsin school shooting identified as Erin Michelle West

Teacher Erin West and Rubi Vergara, 14, have been named as the victims who were killed in Monday’s shooting

Rhian Lubin
in New York
Thursday 19 December 2024 02:00 GMT
(Independent)

The teacher who was killed in the Wisconsin school shooting has been named as Erin Michelle West, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on Wednesday night.

Earlier on Wednesday evening the student who was also killed in the deadly attack was named as Rubi Vergara, 14.

An obituary released Wednesday named the 14-year-old as one of the victims of the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School on Monday, the Associated Press reported.

