Wisconsin shooting latest: Natalie Rupnow joined shooting range before school attack as police hunt motive

✕ Close Little Girl Reveals Horror Inside Wisconsin School During Shooting

Natalie Rupnow joined a shooting range just months before the 15-year-old opened fire on a Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin, shooting dead a teacher and fellow student.

Jeff Rupnow posted a photograph of his teen daughter shooting skeet on Facebook in August. He wrote in a comment that the pair had joined in spring and had been “loving… every second of it”.

Rupnow, who also went by the name “Samantha,” wore a shirt emblazoned with the logo of the venerable German electro-industrial band KMFDM. The top is similar to one worn by teenage mass shooter Harris, who in 1999, with classmate Dylan Klebold, fatally shot 15 students at Littleton, Colorado’s Columbine High School.

It comes as Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said during a press conference on Tuesday that Rupnow’s motive for the attack on Abundant Life Christian School may have included a “combination of factors,” after Rupnow shot two people dead and left six others injured before being found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said they are now talking to students to determine whether the shooter had been bullied. The teenager had a “turbulent home life,” according to court documents, the Washington Post reported.