Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Two killed and four injured in shooting at Ohio club

Victims gunned down in early morning incident at after-hours venue in Columbus

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Saturday 18 March 2023 15:55

Moment before police shoot zebra after it attacks man in Ohio

Two people were killed and four others injured after a shooting at an after-hours club in Columbus, Ohio, say officials.

The two male victims were gunned down at a venue called “Tha Plug” in Columbus, Ohio, in the early Horus of Saturday morning.

Police in the city say that officers responded to the club at 5.10am after reports of a shooting, according to WCMH.

(WCMH)

One man was pronounced dead at the scene while five other people were taken to hospitals in the city.

Another man was also pronounced dead after being rushed to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in a private vehicle, police said.

Recommended

No information on the identities of the victims has yet been released.

The other four victims were in stable condition, with two being treated at OSU Wexner Medical Center, and two others at Grant Medical Center.

Police say that they do not yet have a suspect in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in