Joe Biden has praised Northern Ireland’s political leaders for standing together following the attempted murder of John Caldwell.

The PSNI Detective Chief Inspector was shot at a leisure centre in Omagh in February.

The New IRA has been blamed for the attack.

Speaking at a St Patrick’s Day lunch in Washington DC on Friday, the US president praised Northern Ireland leaders - including Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who were sat at the same table.

"We all have to continue to work to protect peace and stability," Mr Biden said.

