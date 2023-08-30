UNC shooting – latest: Suspect Tailei Qi faces court as online posts before Chapel Hill attack revealed
Tailei Qi, a PhD student majoring in applied physical sciences major, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge over the deadly shooting at the Chapel Hill campus
University on lockdown over ‘active shooting’ situation on campus
A graduate student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has been charged with the murder of a faculty member following the deadly shooting on Monday.
Tailei Qi, a PhD student majoring in applied physical sciences major, was arrested and booked into Orange County Sheriff’s Office jail on a first-degree murder charge. He was ordered held without bond on Tuesday and is expected to reappear in court on 18 September.
The faculty member killed in the shooting was identified by UNC officials as Zijie Yan, the head of the Department of Applied Sciences and Mr Qi’s academic adviser.
The motive for the shooting remains unclear. Authorities said during Mr Qi’s court hearing that a 9mm was used in the shooting.
“[Mr Yan] was a beloved colleague, mentor and friend to many on our campus. My leadership team and I have met with his colleagues and family to express our condolences on behalf of our campus,” UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin M Guskiewicz said in a statement.
“Please join me in thinking and praying for his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”
The chancellor said students were “traumatised” following the shooting on Monday that prompted a three-hour lockdown.
WATCH: UNC shooting suspect arrested after one faculty member confirmed dead
Authorities probe motive behind shooting
Police were searching for both the weapon and the motive in a shooting at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill that left one faculty member dead and prompted an hours-long lockdown amid a search for the suspect.
The assailant in Monday afternoon’s shooting at a science building in the heart of the flagship university’s campus was taken into custody about an hour and a half after the gunfire was first reported, officials said at a news conference. Neither the suspect nor the victim were immediately identified and it wasn’t clear whether they knew each other. Formal charges were pending.
“To actually have the suspect in custody gives us an opportunity to figure out the why and even the how, and also helps us to uncover a motive and really just why this happened today. Why today, why at all?” UNC Police Chief Brian James said. “And we want to learn from this incident and we will certainly work to do our best to ensure that this never happens again on the UNC campus.”
He moaned about work, ‘bullies’ and his head of lab online. Then police say he shot dead a UNC faculty member
The well-educated graduate student – who previously studied at both Wuhan University and Louisiana State University – complained about bullies, aired his grievances with some “girls and tattletales” and grumbled about his head of lab.
“Bully in america seems to be a problem. It often comes with people not stopping them at the first time,” he wrote in one post in August 2022.
But – despite the complaints – the messages could not prepare anyone for the horror of what happened next.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:
What we know about UNC shooting suspect Tailei Qi
Just days into the second term of his PhD studies, Tailei Qi allegedly entered the science lab at the UNC’s Chapel Hill campus and shot his lead faculty member dead. Rachel Sharp reports
ICYMI: Shooting at UNC at Chapel Hill leaves one dead
UNC police had issued an alert about an active shooting situation at the campus shortly after 1pm on Monday, following reports of shots being fired in the science building.
Students were ordered to shelter in place and barricade themselves inside lecture halls amid the active situation.
Footage shared online shows desperate students and faculty members jumping from windows or hunkering down in classrooms as the UNC Police, FBI, ATF and SWAT teams canvassed the campus for the shooter.
Nearly an hour and a half into the ordeal, UNC police released a photo of a person of interest and asked the public to call 911 and proceed with caution if they spotted the individual. A name was not released but the photo released by authorities matched the one on Mr Qi’s UNC profile page.
Mr Qi was then arrested near a residential area two miles from campus on Williams Circle and the shelter-in-place order was lifted at around 4.30pm.
At a press conference later that evening, UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz and UNC Police Chief Brian James confirmed one faculty member had been killed.
UNC Chapel Hill shooting victim identified as associate professor Zijie Yan
UNC PhD student Tailei Qi, 34, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the killing of Zijie Yan, an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences and a researcher. Mr Yan was listed as his alleged killer’s academic advisor on Mr Qi’s UNC profile, which has since been removed from the university’s website.
Yan joined UNC in 2019. Before that, he was an assistant professor at Clarkson University in New York and received postdoctoral training at the University of Chicago.
Read more:
UNC Chapel Hill shooting victim identified as associate professor Zijie Yan
Assistant professor Zijie Yan was the suspect’s academic advisor
Alleged UNC shooter is well-educated researcher who was described as ‘very quiet’ by former classmate
According to his LinkedIn page, Mr Qi graduated from Wuhan University in 2015 and also received a master’s in material science from Lousiana State University in 2021.
Mr Qi then joined UNC at Chapel Hill’s Yan Lab in 2022, with his profile page on the university’s website taken down by Tuesday morning.
The suspect worked as a researcher in China before pursuing a doctoral career in America.
UNC graduate student Aiden Scott, a former classmate of Mr Qi, described him as “very quiet” but “nice.”
“I would have never guessed that he would be the kind of person who could possibly be capable of this kind of thing,” Mr Scott told WRAL. “Every single time he would talk to me, he seemed very nice... when I saw his face in the reports online, I was beyond shocked,”
UNC Chapel Hill graduate student Tailei Qi charged with murder in shooting of faculty member
A graduate student at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill has been charged with first-degree murder over the on-campus shooting that left one faculty member dead.
Tailei Qi, a second-year PhD student majoring in applied physical sciences, has been charged with the fatal shooting of his academic advisor, Zijie Yan. Mr Qi is facing charges of first-degree murder and carrying a weapon while on campus.
Read more:
UNC Chapel Hill graduate student Tailei Qi charged in shooting of faculty member
Tailei Qi is a PhD student majoring in applied physical sciences at UNC at Chapel Hill
WATCH: Graduate student charged in UNC Chapel Hill murder
PICTURED: UNC shooting suspect Tailei Qi appears in court
Alleged shooter Tailei Qi appears in court
Mr Qi appeared in court on Tuesday and was officially charged with the first-degree murder of his academic advisor Dr Zijie Yan.
The alleged shooter was ordered held without bail and had an interpreter explain the proceedings to him in Mandarin.
Mr Qi, a PhD student at UNC at Chapel Hill, is scheduled to appear in court again on 18 September.