Two people have been arrested in the wake of a shooting that left 11 people injured at a fraternity house near the Southern University campus in Louisiana.

Gunfire erupted off-campus at the address of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity just before 2am on Friday in Baton Rouge, police said.

A party was being held at the time, WAFB reported, as the university marks its homecoming week.

Baton Rouge Police announced the arrests of two suspects, Daryl Stansberry, 28, and Miles Moss, 24. They are being held on charges of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

He did not elaborate on what the two suspects are accused of doing or if any other suspects are still being sought.

“We do have something we have to follow up on,” Mr Daniels said.

Sources told WAFB that the actual shooter is still at large.

Deputy Chief Myron Daniels said nine people were initially found to have sustained gunshot wounds, which were not life-threatening, and two more people came forward later on.

No motive has been disclosed and police described the investigation as “ongoing and very fluid”.

Mr Daniels said the shooting is believed to have been an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

In a statement, Southern University said: “While this unfortunate incident happened off campus at a non-University sponsored event, the University strongly condemns any act of violence. We are keeping anyone affected by this incident in our thoughts.”