TikTok video reignites questions about young girl’s disappearance in 2003

Washington Police are trying to track down a woman seen in a viral TikTok video in the hopes of solving an 18-year-old cold case.

Police say their website has been flooded with tips asking them to look into tracking down a woman from a viral TikTok video, in the belief that she may be Sofia Juarez, who disappeared from her hometown of Kennewick on the day before her fifth birthday on 4 February, 2003.

The video, posted in March in Culican, Sinaloa, Mexico, shows a TikTok personality interviewing a woman who tells him that she does not know where she is from and claims to have been kidnapped as a child. She said she was living on the streets.

Speaking to People magazine, Kennewick Police Special Investigator Al Wehner said: “[The TikTok personality] asked her whatever question he was posing to people and somehow the issues of birthdays came up, and she made mention to him she thought she was about 22 but she didn’t like birthdays because of a traumatic event that happened to her when she was young.

“She thinks that she had been kidnapped at an early age. She didn’t know if she was from the US or Mexico. And she was hopeful that her family might be able to find her.”

Mr Wehner said that the police website about Ms Juarez’s disappearance, set up in April, had received about 40 tips from people referencing the video. A woman claiming to have attended primary school with the woman in the video has also contacted police.

The man who conducted the interview said he has tried to go back to the square where he met the woman in but could not find her.

The TikTok personality was also contacted by people claiming to be Ms Juarez’s relatives, who told him that “she is not Sofia and knock off the publicity you are generating about her”.

Police are trying to track the woman down to ask her to take a DNA test, with Mr Wehner saying that the woman has “obvious similarities” to Ms Juarez.

“If you compare the features of her that are shown in the video to the photos of Sofia and age progression photos, there are some very obvious physical similarities,” he told People. “Our interest is obviously piqued by her comment about a traumatic event having occurred when she was young around the time of her birthday.”

Police said they had received another tip relating to the 2003 disappearance, this time in Kennewick. A witness claims to have seen a person approaching a young girl and taking her away while she cried. A van – described as light blue or silver with no side windows – was also seen parked on a nearby street.

Kennewick Police urge anyone with any information about the disappearance to contact Special Investigator Al Wehner at 509-582-1331.