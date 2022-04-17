A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting incident at a mall in South Carolina on Saturday that left 14 people injured.

The shooting took place on Saturday afternoon at the Columbiana Centre in Columbia, South Carolina. Of the 14 injured, nine were shot, while five were hurt in the panic and chaos as shoppers tried to flee the scene.

Columbia Police chief William Holbrook said the authorities currently believe the shooting was “not a random act of violence” but rather triggered by “some kind of conflict” among a group of armed individuals who knew each other.

The police said the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Jewayne M Price, will be held at the Lexington County Detention Centre.

The Columbiana Centre, meanwhile, also issued a statement saying that “today’s isolated, senseless act of violence is extremely upsetting and our thoughts are with everyone impacted. We are grateful for the quick response and continued support of our security team and our partners in law enforcement.”

Local media reported that there remained a heavy presence of police and emergency personnel at the mall into Saturday evening. The shopping centre is located about 10 miles north of downtown Columbia.

Earlier, the police had said that they had detained three people in connection with the shooting. Mr Holbrook later said that one of three people initially detained by law enforcement remained a person of interest and would be kept in police custody. He is expected to be charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol.

The gunshot victims ranged in age from 73 to 15, the police said, but there were no fatalities. The 73-year-old victim is the only person who continues to receive medical treatment, according to police. All the other victims have been treated and released or will be released shortly, a news release said.

Police said that the investigators have seized “one firearm related to the incident”, and that “preliminary examination of ballistic evidence collected from the scene indicates that at least two different firearms were used by two suspects”.