The AR-15-style rifle used to kill two victims in the mass shooting at a St Louis high school was the very same firearm that was taken away from gunman Orlando Harris just days earlier, it has been revealed.

St Louis police confirmed on Wednesday night that the 19-year-old mass shooter – who was known to have mental health issues and whose mother feared he should not have a firearm – somehow got the gun back and used it to go on a shooting rampage in his former high school.

On the evening of 15 October, Harris’s mother had contacted the police concerned after discovering a gun in her son’s possessions in their home.

She asked officers to remove it but, when officers arrived on the scene, they “determined at that time the suspect was lawfully permitted to posses the firearm”.

Instead, someone known to the family was contacted and they took possession of the firearm.

Somehow, Harris got the gun back.

And nine days later, he used that same gun to murder a student and a teacher inside the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School (CVPA) in St Louis, Missouri.

Alexzandria Bell, a 15-year-old 10th grade student, and Jean Kuczka, a 61-year-old health teacher, were killed in the attack.

Kuczka, a 20-year veteran educator looking forward to retirement, has been described as a charismatic and kind teacher who was always there for his students, one of her former pupils told The Independent. Meanwhile, Alexzandria has been remembered as an outgoing teenager with a passion for dancing.

Another seven victims aged 15 and 16 were wounded in the attack, before Harris was shot dead by police eight minutes into the rampage.

It is not yet clear how Harris got his hands on the gun after it was taken from him.

“While it is not yet clear when or how the suspect came to be in possession of the firearm after this incident, we can confirm that the firearm involved in this incident is the firearm used in the shooting Monday,” the police statement read.

At a press conference earlier on Wednesday, St Louis Police Commissioner Michael Sack said that the gun used in the attack was “believed to be” the same one taken from Harris days earlier but that it was unconfirmed at that time.

Now, confirmation that it is the same firearm raises fresh questions as to how the 19-year-old was able to get his hands on the gun – after his family raised concerns to law enforcement and sought repeated mental health intervention.

In the wake of the massacre, police said that Harris could have killed hundreds in the attack, given the trove of ammunition he was carrying.

Commissioner Sack said at a press conference on Tuesday that the 19-year-old had at least 600 rounds of ammunition at the time of the attack.

“This could have been a horrific scene. That’s a whole lot of victims there,” he said.