Devoted PE teacher is identified among the dead at St Louis school shooting

The family of a 61-year-old teacher has identified her as one of the fatal victims in the high school shooting in St Louis.

Jean Kirk Kuzcka, who taught physical education at Central VPA High School, was gunned down by a shooter during the violence this morning, the St Louis Post-Dispatch reported. A teen student and the gunman also died, the St Louis Metropolitan Police Department said during a press conference.

“My mom loved kids,” Ms Kuczka’s daughter, Abigail Kuczka, told the Post-Dispatch. “She loved her students. I know her students looked at her like she was their mom because a lot of them didn’t have a good home life.”

According to her daughter, Ms Kuczka stood between the gunman and her students to shield them after the suspect entered Room 323, where she was teaching.

In her school biography, Ms Kuzcka had written that she didn’t imagine herself in any career other than education. She had been a teacher at the performing arts high school since 2008.