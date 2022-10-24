St Louis school shooting - live: Gunman who killed two, injured 6 claimed he was ‘tired of everybody’ at the school
A gunman killed two victims at a St Louis area high school before being fatally shot by police officers who responded to the incident on Monday morning.
One adult and one adolescent girl were killed in the incident that took place shortly after 9am at Central VPA High School in St Louis, according to authorities in the city.
As of 10am CDT, authorities were still searching for more victims in the building as students were evacuated, the school said in a statement.
Eight victims were transported to a hospital for injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to cardiac arrest, say reports.
Several students told the Post-Dispatch they first thought it was a drill until they heard the principal say the code word for a shooting. Students jumped out of windows of the school building to escape the scene.
One student told the newspaper that she heard the gunman, who she did not recognise, say he was “tired of everybody” at the school.
Two people were killed at a high school shooting in Missouri, police said.
The violence took place shortly after 9am at Central VPA High School in St Louis, according to authorities.
Police located and fatally shot the 20-year-old male gunman within minutes, say reports.
Disturbing videos show police helping terrorised students escape shooting at St Louis high school
Videos of the scene at a Missouri high school shooting show police officers helping students flee the violence.
Andrea Blanco has the story for The Independent.
Police have not said how gunman got into school
St Louis police Chief Michael Sack told reporters that all doors at the school were locked on Monday morning, the metal detectors were active and there were seven security officers on site, reports The St Louis Post-Dispatch.
The police chief said that officers shot and killed the suspect on the building’s third floor.
All St Louis Public Schools on ‘hard lockdown’ for rest of day
George Sells, a spokesman for the district, said that a hard lockdown means “there will be limited movement in and outside the schools” and all buses will leave at their scheduled times.
All after-school classes and athletic activities for the evening have been cancelled as well, reports Fox2.
The gunman killed an adult female and girl before being fatally shot by responding police officers.
Law enforcement investigate crime scene
Investigators find gunman’s car
Investigators have found the gunman’s car and are now searching it for evidence, according to KMOV-TV.
Gunman described as ‘slim’ and ‘dressed in black'
Officials say that the gunman was a ‘slim’ male in his 20s who was dressed in black. It is not known what, if any, connection the shooter had to the school.
St Louis Mayor: ‘Help us Jesus'
Tishaura Jones took to Twitter as the shooting was unfolding and tweeted “Help us Jesus.”
FBI officers on scene of shooting
Federal agents are on the scene of the fatal St Louis school shooting.
