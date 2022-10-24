✕ Close One adult, one girl and shooter die in shooting at St. Louis high school, police confirm

A gunman killed two victims at a St Louis area high school before being fatally shot by police officers who responded to the incident on Monday morning.

One adult and one adolescent girl were killed in the incident that took place shortly after 9am at Central VPA High School in St Louis, according to authorities in the city.

As of 10am CDT, authorities were still searching for more victims in the building as students were evacuated, the school said in a statement.

Eight victims were transported to a hospital for injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to cardiac arrest, say reports.

Several students told the Post-Dispatch they first thought it was a drill until they heard the principal say the code word for a shooting. Students jumped out of windows of the school building to escape the scene.

One student told the newspaper that she heard the gunman, who she did not recognise, say he was “tired of everybody” at the school.