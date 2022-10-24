Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1666645180

St Louis school shooting - live: Gunman who killed two, injured 6 claimed he was ‘tired of everybody’ at the school

Latest news on school shooting in St Louis, Misssouri

Graeme Massie
Monday 24 October 2022 21:59

One adult, one girl and shooter die in shooting at St. Louis high school, police confirm

A gunman killed two victims at a St Louis area high school before being fatally shot by police officers who responded to the incident on Monday morning.

One adult and one adolescent girl were killed in the incident that took place shortly after 9am at Central VPA High School in St Louis, according to authorities in the city.

As of 10am CDT, authorities were still searching for more victims in the building as students were evacuated, the school said in a statement.

Eight victims were transported to a hospital for injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to cardiac arrest, say reports.

Several students told the Post-Dispatch they first thought it was a drill until they heard the principal say the code word for a shooting. Students jumped out of windows of the school building to escape the scene.

One student told the newspaper that she heard the gunman, who she did not recognise, say he was “tired of everybody” at the school.

Recommended

1666643654

Eight shot in St Louis school mass attack as students describe lone gunman who asked: ‘Are you ready to die?’

Two people were killed at a high school shooting in Missouri, police said.

The violence took place shortly after 9am at Central VPA High School in St Louis, according to authorities.

Police located and fatally shot the 20-year-old male gunman within minutes, say reports.

Eight shot in St Louis school mass attack as students describe lone gunman’s words

The violence took place at Central VPA High School in St Louis

Graeme Massie24 October 2022 21:34
1666640714

Disturbing videos show police helping terrorised students escape shooting at St Louis high school

Videos of the scene at a Missouri high school shooting show police officers helping students flee the violence.

Andrea Blanco has the story for The Independent.

Videos show police helping students escape shooting at St Louis high school

At least six people were injured and transported to the hospital

Graeme Massie24 October 2022 20:45
1666638119

Police have not said how gunman got into school

St Louis police Chief Michael Sack told reporters that all doors at the school were locked on Monday morning, the metal detectors were active and there were seven security officers on site, reports The St Louis Post-Dispatch.

The police chief said that officers shot and killed the suspect on the building’s third floor.

Graeme Massie24 October 2022 20:01
1666637174

All St Louis Public Schools on ‘hard lockdown’ for rest of day

George Sells, a spokesman for the district, said that a hard lockdown means “there will be limited movement in and outside the schools” and all buses will leave at their scheduled times.

All after-school classes and athletic activities for the evening have been cancelled as well, reports Fox2.

Graeme Massie24 October 2022 19:46
1666636274

Everything we know about St Louis school shooting that left three dead

The gunman killed an adult female and girl before being fatally shot by responding police officers.

Everything we know about St Louis school shooting that left three dead

The gunman killed an adult female and girl before being fatally shot by responding police officers

Graeme Massie24 October 2022 19:31
1666634671

Law enforcement investigate crime scene

(AP)
(AP)
Graeme Massie24 October 2022 19:04
1666632076

Investigators find gunman’s car

Investigators have found the gunman’s car and are now searching it for evidence, according to KMOV-TV.

Graeme Massie24 October 2022 18:21
1666630754

Gunman described as ‘slim’ and ‘dressed in black'

Officials say that the gunman was a ‘slim’ male in his 20s who was dressed in black. It is not known what, if any, connection the shooter had to the school.

(Fox2)
Graeme Massie24 October 2022 17:59
1666630214

St Louis Mayor: ‘Help us Jesus'

Tishaura Jones took to Twitter as the shooting was unfolding and tweeted “Help us Jesus.”

Graeme Massie24 October 2022 17:50
1666629914

FBI officers on scene of shooting

Federal agents are on the scene of the fatal St Louis school shooting.

Graeme Massie24 October 2022 17:45

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in