Liveupdated1666629050

St Louis school shooting - live: Three dead after gunman opens fire at Missouri high school

Latest news on school shooting in St Louis, Misssouri

Graeme Massie
Monday 24 October 2022 17:30
(AP)

At least eight people were injured at a high school shooting in Missouri on Monday morning.

The violence took place shortly after 9am at Central VPA High School in St Louis, according to authorities in the city.

As of 10am CDT, authorities were still searching for more victims in the building as students were evacuated, the school said in a statement.

The suspect and five victims were transported to a hospital for injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to cardiac arrest, say reports.

Several students told the Post-Dispatch they first thought it was a drill until they heard the principal say the code word for a shooting. Students jumped out of windows of the school building to escape the scene.

1666629014

Disturbing videos show police helping terrorised students escape shooting at St Louis high school

Videos of the scene at a Missouri high school shooting show police officers helping students flee the violence.

Andrea Blanco has the story for The Independent.

Videos show police helping students escape shooting at St Louis high school

At least six people were injured and transported to the hospital

Graeme Massie24 October 2022 17:30
1666628766

Police say that dead shooter killed one adult and one girl

(AP)
Graeme Massie24 October 2022 17:26
1666628694

Three dead at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School

(AP)
Graeme Massie24 October 2022 17:24
1666628632

St Louis school shooting

This is a live blog covering the St Louis school shooting, more details follow.

Graeme Massie24 October 2022 17:23

