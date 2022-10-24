(AP)

At least eight people were injured at a high school shooting in Missouri on Monday morning.

The violence took place shortly after 9am at Central VPA High School in St Louis, according to authorities in the city.

As of 10am CDT, authorities were still searching for more victims in the building as students were evacuated, the school said in a statement.

The suspect and five victims were transported to a hospital for injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to cardiac arrest, say reports.

Several students told the Post-Dispatch they first thought it was a drill until they heard the principal say the code word for a shooting. Students jumped out of windows of the school building to escape the scene.