Six injured in mass shooting at St Louis high school

At least six people were injured at a high school shooting in Missouri, police said.

The violence took place shortly after 9am at Central VPA High School in St Louis, the St Louis Post-Dispatch reported. As of 10am CDT, authorities were still searching for more victims in the building as students were evacuated, the school said in a statement.

The suspect and five victims were transported to a hospital for injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to cardiac arrest. Disturbing videos and images from the scene show law enforcement helping students come out of the building and escape the violence.

Several students told the Post-Dispatch they first thought it was a drill, until they heard the principal say the code word for a shooting. Once they realised the magnitude of the threat, students jumped out of windows or cornered inside their classrooms.

“Once you heard the boom,” Michael De Filippo, a teacher at Central VPA told the Post-Dispatch. “all the chuckling and laughing in the back of the room stopped.”

A student also told KMOV-TV that they were in a dance class when a male with a “long gun” stormed inside the room and asked, “Are you ready to die?”

Teens are being transported in buses to a safe area in Gateway STEM High School, where they are being reunited with their parents.

The FBI and state authorities have joined the investigation.

Authorities will hold a press conference at 11am local time.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.