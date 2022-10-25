✕ Close One adult, one girl and shooter die in shooting at St. Louis high school, police confirm

The gunman who shot dead a teacher and pupil in St Louis was identified on Monday evening as a former pupil of the city’s Central VPA High School, where the attack took place.

The attacker, named by police as 19-year-old Orlando Harris, was shot dead by armed responders. He graduated from the school last year, according to local media reports, though it is not yet known if he had any direct connection to any of the victims.

One student told The St Louis Post-Dispatch that she heard the gunman, who she did not recognise, say he was “tired of everybody” at the school.

A 16-year-old student, Alexis Bell, was pronounced dead at the scene, while 61-year-old teacher Jean Kirk Kuzcka was shot and died later in hospital.

Ms Kuzcka, who taught physical education at the school, was gunned down during the violence which took place shortly after 9am at the school in the southern part of the Missouri city.

Eight other victims were transported to hospital for injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to a broken ankle.