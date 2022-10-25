St Louis school shooting - latest: Gunman Orlando Harris was ‘tired of everybody’ after graduating last year
Armed responders shoot dead attacker, named by police as 19-year-old Orlando Harris
One adult, one girl and shooter die in shooting at St. Louis high school, police confirm
The gunman who shot dead a teacher and pupil in St Louis was identified on Monday evening as a former pupil of the city’s Central VPA High School, where the attack took place.
The attacker, named by police as 19-year-old Orlando Harris, was shot dead by armed responders. He graduated from the school last year, according to local media reports, though it is not yet known if he had any direct connection to any of the victims.
One student told The St Louis Post-Dispatch that she heard the gunman, who she did not recognise, say he was “tired of everybody” at the school.
A 16-year-old student, Alexis Bell, was pronounced dead at the scene, while 61-year-old teacher Jean Kirk Kuzcka was shot and died later in hospital.
Ms Kuzcka, who taught physical education at the school, was gunned down during the violence which took place shortly after 9am at the school in the southern part of the Missouri city.
Eight other victims were transported to hospital for injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to a broken ankle.
The family of a 61-year-old teacher has identified her as one of the fatal victims in the high school shooting in St Louis.
Jean Kirk Kuzcka, who taught physical education at Central VPA High School, was gunned down by a shooter during the violence this morning, The St Louis Post-Dispatch reported. A teen student and the gunman also died, the St Louis Metropolitan Police Department said during a press conference.
Video footage of the scene at a Missouri high school shooting shows police officers helping students flee the deadly violence.
The shooting took place shortly after 9am at Central VPA High School in St Louis, the St Louis Post-Dispatch reported. An adult woman and a female student have died, Lt Colonel Michael Sack during a press conference after the violence.
Survivors of shooting are all victims, police say: 'Everyone is going to take home trauma'
Police commissioner Mike Sack while commiserating with the families of those killed and injured during the shooting yesterday, said that all survivors of the St Louis high school shooting will be left with “trauma”.
He told the media: “While on paper we might have nine victims ... we have hundreds of others. Everyone who survived this is going to take home trauma.”
The 19-year-old gunman Orlando Harris was shot dead by the police after he killed one student and one teacher and injured many others.
Videos of the scene at a Missouri high school shooting show police officers helping students flee the violence.
Suspect ‘may have suffered from mental illness’
Police Commissioner Mike Sack said yesterday after the suspect was shot dead that he may have suffered from mental illness.
Authorities have not ascribed any motive to St Louis shooting so far. But Mr Sack told the press that “there are suspicions that there may have been some mental illness that he was experiencing. We’re working on developing that information right now.”
Orlando Harris, 19, was a former student of the high school and graduated last year. Police said he had no previous criminal history.
The gunman killed an adult female and girl before being fatally shot by responding police officers.
The 19-year-old school gunman in St Louis was reportedly overheard saying that he was “tired of everybody” during the attack on Monday morning.
One student told the St Louis Post-Dispatch that she heard the gunman make the comment.
Police have identified the attacker as Orlando Harris, a former student of the Central VPA High School where the attack took place.
A 16-year-old and a 61-year-old teacher died in the shooting, and the gunman was himself shot dead by armed responders.
Eight other victims were taken to hospital with various injuries including gunshot wounds.
School district says shooter was ‘quickly stopped’ by police officers
ICYMI: “Police are on site at Central Visual and Performing Arts this morning following reports of an active shooter and both CVPA and Collegiate are on lockdown. The shooter was quickly stopped by police inside CVPA,” they tweeted as the incident unfolded.
