Doctor and two nurses stabbed at Los Angeles hospital

A doctor and two nurses were stabbed at a Los Angeles hospital say authorities.

Officials say that the violence broke out at Encino Hospital Medical Center on Friday afternoon and that the attacker remained barricaded inside the facility.

The victims have been described as being in a critical condition and were rushed to a trauma centre, but officials say that is a preliminary assessment, according to NBC News,

“We will continue to monitor the situation and our thoughts and prayers are with all involved,” Elizabeth Nikels, vice president of communications for the Prime Healthcare hospital system, said in a statement.

Los Angeles Police Department say they were called out at around 3.50pm and found two people with stab wounds at the scene.

Nicholas Prange, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson, later told The Los Angeles Times that three people were taken to a trauma center in critical condition.

A police source told the newspaper that at least one medical staff member was among the injured.

“Preliminary info: Reports of multiple people stabbed at Encino Hospital. The suspect is believed to be contained in a room within the hospital. There is a large police presence. A Public Information Officer is en route & we will provide more details as they become available,” LAPD tweeted.

News helicopter footage showed a string of police and firefighters outside Encino Hospital Medical Center, which is in the city’s San Fernando Valley.

The incident took place just days after a gunman killed four people at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, including a doctor who had operated on him for back pain. The shooter turned the gun on himself as police closed in on him.