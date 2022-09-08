Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Killer of Georgia woman who vanished in 1989 is identified 33 years later through genetic DNA profile

More than three decades after Stacey Lyn Chahorski was reported missing in 1989, investigators finally identified her killer

Andrea Blanco
Thursday 08 September 2022 20:09

Kidnappings in America and how people can be more vigillant

Georgia Investigators have solved a 33-year-old cold murder case with the help of genealogy DNA.

More than three decades after Stacey Lyn Chahorski was reported missing in January 1989, investigators with Georgia’s Dade County determined she was killed by stunt driver Henry Fredrick “Hoss” Wise, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the FBI announced on Tuesday.

The body of Chahorski was found last December near I-59, but it was not until earlier this year that the remains were positively identified, ABC News reported. Wise was killed in a car crash at the Myrtle Beach Speedway in South Carolina in 1999.

DNA from the crime scene was also used by scientists who created a genetic profile of a suspect. Authorities then obtained DNA from surviving relatives of Wise to confirm he was the killer, investigators announced during a press conference on Tuesday.

“This case is key because it’s the first time that we know of that investigative genealogy was used to identify both the victim and the killer in the same case,” FBI Special Agent in Atlanta Keri Farley said.

Recommended

Stacey Lyn Chahorski was killed by stunt driver Henry Fredrick “Hoss” Wise, the FBI and GBI said

(GBI)

“She was just a free spirit. She liked to travel,” special agent Joe Montgomery told The New York Times.

“She was hitchhiking, even though her mother warned her against doing that. She wanted to see parts of the country.”

The remains of Chahorski, of Norton Shores, Michigan, were found in an unmarked grave. Bodily fluids, now determined to be Wise’s, were found near the body.

“Investigators found what was believed to be the killer’s DNA at the scene,” Mr Farley said, “but for years it could not be linked to the person.”

The DNA was sent to the laboratory Othram, which identified Chahorski through the genetic profile.

Chahorski’s body was identified on 24 March

(GBI)

The FBI joined the investigation after Chahorski’s body was identified on 24 March and with the help of the other agencies working in the case launched a genealogy DNA analysis with the help of relatives of Wise.

Wise, who regularly drove the I-59, had a long criminal history for assault and theft but the charges predated DNA testing for felonies.

Mr Farley commended the work of law enforcement in successfully finding closure for Chahorski’s family.

“The determination of agents in both the FBI and GBI, along with every officer who worked this case for 33 plus years, helped bring this case to its conclusion,” she said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in