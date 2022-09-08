Jump to content
Liveupdated1662615000

Eliza Fletcher - live: Cleotha Abston’s teen rape conviction revealed as he’s arraigned for teacher’s murder

Abston appeared in court on Wednesday morning where he asked to be known by his paternal surname Henderson

Namita Singh,Bevan Hurley
Thursday 08 September 2022 06:30
Man appears in court charged with murder of heiress Eliza Fletcher

Cleotha Abston was convicted of raping a man when he was a teenager – almost three decades before he allegedly kidnapped and murdered Memphis business heiress Eliza Fletcher.

Now 38, Abston was just 14 years old when he committed a juvenile delinquent act of rape against an unnamed male, according to court documents.

Abston appeared in Shelby County Circuit Court on Wednesday morning for arraignment on first degree murder charges, where he asked that he be known by his paternal surname of Henderson.

Judge Louis Montesi revoked his bond, and ordered another hearing on Thursday.

Fletcher, a 34-year-old mother of two and granddaughter of billionaire Joseph Orgill III, was violently abducted while out jogging near the University of Memphis campus and forced into an SUV at 4am on Friday.

Her family released a statement on Tuesday afternoon saying that they are “heartbroken and devastated” by her murder.

“We are grateful beyond measure to local, state and federal law enforcement for their tireless efforts to find Liza and to bring justice to the person responsible for this horrible crime,” the statement continued.

1662615000

Cleotha Abston’s 2000 kidnap victim worked at same law firm as Eliza Fletcher’s uncle

There is no indication that the law firm connection between Fletcher’s uncle Mike Keeney and kidnapping victim Kemper Durand has anything to do with her murder, which investigators described as an ‘isolated attack by a stranger’.

Rachel Sharp reports.

Cleotha Abston’s 2000 kidnap victim worked at same law firm as Eliza Fletcher’s uncle

There is no indication that the law firm connection has anything to do with Fletcher’s murder, which investigators described as an ‘isolated attack by a stranger’

Bevan Hurley8 September 2022 06:30
1662611400

Video emerges of Eliza Fletcher singing to her students and playing with her dog

Video has surfaced of Eliza Fletcher, the Tennessee kindergarten teacher who was kidnapped and killed last week, recording a song for her students.

In the clip, Fletcher, a junior teacher at St Mary’s Episcopal school in Memphis, sings “This Little Light of Mine” and tells students about her dog. The video, which has been viewed more than 530,000 times on Twitter.

Josh Marcus has the story.

Video emerges of Eliza Fletcher singing to students, as alleged killer is charged

Suspected killer has been arrested

Bevan Hurley8 September 2022 05:30
1662607818

Everything we know about suspect in murder of Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher

Cleotha Abston, who has been charged with the abduction and murder of heiress Eliza Fletcher, spent 20 years in prison for kidnapping and robbery before being released in 2020.

Here’s everything we know about Mr Abston, who has since asked that he be known as Cleotha Henderson.

Cleotha Abston: Everything we know about suspect in kidnapping of Eliza Fletcher

Suspect in murdered heiress case spent 20 years in prison for kidnapping and robbery before being released in 2020, according to authorities

Bevan Hurley8 September 2022 04:30
1662604218

Eliza Fletcher: Timeline of events in abduction and murder of Memphis heiress

Memphis police confirmed on Tuesday morning that a body found during an “intensive” city-wide search was positively identified as missing mother of two Eliza Fletcher. Ms Fletcher, 34,was abducted while out jogging near the University of Memphis campus early on Friday morning (2 September) in what police have described as a random attack.

Here is a timeline of events in the case.

Eliza Fletcher: Timeline of events in abduction and murder of Memphis heiress

Cleotha Abston has been charged with the kidnapping and murder of Eliza Fletcher. Here is a timeline of events in the case

Bevan Hurley8 September 2022 03:30
1662600618

Teacher, heiress and mother: Who was Eliza Fletcher?

Eliza Fletcher was well known in the Memphis community as both a respected teacher and the heiress to a local business fortune.

The 34-year-old mother of two was the granddaughter of the late local businessman and philanthropist Joseph “Joe” Orgill III, who founded the Memphis hardware supply company Orgill.

The private, family-ran business is now worth $3.2bn and employs 5,500 people, with the Orgill family well-known in the local area.

The company website describes Orgill as the “world’s largest independently owned hardlines distributor, providing retailers across North America and in more than 60 countries throughout the world access to over 75,000 products and industry-leading retail services”.

Instead of working in the family business, however, Ms Fletcher became a local kindergarten teacher at St Mary’s Episcopal School.

She was married to Richard Fletcher III and they have two boys together.

Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted and murdered while jogging in Memphis on Friday, with husband Richard Fletcher

(Eliza Fletcher / Instagram)
Bevan Hurley8 September 2022 02:30
1662597018

Footage shows murder suspect Cleotha Abston cleaning SUV after Eliza Fletcher’s murder

Grainy video footage that purportedly shows murder-accused Cleotha Abston cleaning a dark SUV in the hours after Eliza Fletcher was abducted has been obtained by Memphis news network WREG.

Video footage shows murder suspect Cleotha Abston cleaning SUV after heiress’s murder

Police say Cleotha Abston washed the SUV with a commercial cleaning product after abducting Eliza Fletcher

Bevan Hurley8 September 2022 01:30
1662593418

Eliza Fletcher’s family break silence on ‘senseless’ killing

“Now it’s time to remember and celebrate how special she was and to support those who cared so much for her,” family of murdered Memphis woman Eliza Fletcher say in statement.

Eliza Fletcher’s family break silence on ‘senseless’ killing of Memphis heiress

The body of the kindergarten teacher was discovered on Monday afternoon in long grass behind a vacant apartment in south Memphis – more than 48 hours on from her violent abduction

Bevan Hurley8 September 2022 00:30
1662589818

Hundreds of women are planning to complete Eliza Fletcher’s run one week on from her murder

“We want to stand up and say it’s OK for women to run at 4 o’clock in the morning and it’s OK for women to run in whatever type of clothing they feel comfortable in,” the organiser of the Let’s Finish Liza’s Run event tells The Independent.

Why hundreds of women plan to complete Eliza Fletcher’s run a week after her murder

‘We want to stand up and say it’s okay for women to run at 4 o’clock in the morning and it’s okay for women to run in whatever type of clothing they feel comfortable in,’ organiser Danielle Heineman tells The Independent

Bevan Hurley7 September 2022 23:30
1662586218

The shocking precautions female runners like me are being forced to take

“So when the news hit that a female jogger had been abducted from a Tennessee street early last Friday morning (we now know that it was Fletcher, a 34-year-old mother of two, and we also know that she was tragically killed) it spread like wildfire amongst the running community on social media,” writes Gemma Abbott for Independent Voices.

“But not purely because this was such shocking and disturbing news. Most people just simply couldn’t believe it had happened – again. Another female runner abducted or assaulted as she went about doing the thing she loved. Sadly, I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve seen news reports of women being attacked while out running in the last few years.”

Opinion: These are the shocking precautions female runners must now take

The tragic news spread like wildfire among the running community. Most people simply couldn’t believe it had happened – again

Bevan Hurley7 September 2022 22:30
1662583518

