Cleotha Abston: Everything we know about suspect in kidnapping of Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher
Suspect in missing heiress case was spent 20 years in prison for kidnapping and robbery before being released in 2020, according to authorities
Cleotha “Pookie” Abston has been charged with kidnapping missing heiress Eliza Fletcher.
Ms Fletcher, 34, was abducted while out jogging in Memphis at 4am on Friday.
Police say she was forced into an SUV shortly after beginning her regular run. She has not been seen since.
The mother of two is the granddaughter of billionaire Joseph Orgill III.
Abston, 38, was arrested on Saturday and has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, Memphis police said in a tweet early on Sunday morning.
Here’s what we know about the suspect:
Who is Cleotha Abston?
Police say Abston was driving a black 2013 GMC Terrain that was identified as a vehicle of interest by police and was spotted near the University of Memphis where Ms Fletcher was abducted from.
According to a police affidavit, surveillance footage showed a man run “aggressively” towards Ms Fletcher and force her into the dark-coloured SUV.
The footage captured from a local theatre allegedly shows Ms Fletcher and a suspect struggle, and the vehicle then remained stationary in a parking lot for four minutes before driving off.
Fooatage recovered by police from the day before Ms Fletcher’s disappearance allegedly shows Abston wearing a pair of Champion slide sandals recovered from the scene.
DNA on the sandals has been matched to Abston, according to the police affidavit.
According to the affidavit, statements from Abston’s employer confirmed the vehicle used in the kidnapping is owned by a woman associated with his address.
Police also said they traced Abston’s cellphone records and found it was in the vicinity when Ms Fletcher was abducted.
Abston is reportedly refusing to cooperate with police or offer any information about Ms Fletcher’s whereabouts, according to the police affidavit.
Police also believe he cleaned the inside of the GMC Terrain and had been “behaving oddly”, according to the affidavit, citing statements from witnesses.
When confronted by police outside of his Memphis apartment, he reportedly tried to flee, but was arrested by US Marshals.
Previous convictions
In 2000, Abston was convicted of aggravated kidnapping and robbery of Memphis lawyer Kemper Durand, Shelby County court records show.
He was sentenced to 24 years prison and was released in 2020, according to the Tennessee Department of Corrections.
Mario Abston, 36, was charged w/ Possession of a Controlled Substance w/ Intent to Manufacture & Sell Fentanyl, Possession of a Controlled Substance w/ Intent to Manufacture and Sell Heroin, & Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 4, 2022
Abston is being held on $500,000 bond at the Shelby County Jail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.
His brother Mario Abston was arrested on separate drugs charges as part of the police investigation, the Memphis Police Department said on Twitter.
