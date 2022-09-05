Eliza Fletcher was snatched while jogging near the University of Memphis campus (Memphis Police Department via AP)

A suspect has been charged with the kidnapping of an heiress to a Memphis business fortune, who was last seen being violently bungled into a car while out for a morning jog.

Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence on Sunday and is being held on $500,000 bond.

Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old mother-of-two, was snatched while jogging near the University of Memphis campus at around 4 am on Friday.

Police said surveillance footage captured a man getting out of a black GMC Terrain SUV and forcing her into the vehicle. The car then remained on the scene for around four minutes before driving off.

The jogger’s cellphone and a pair of slider shoes – believed to belong to Mr Abston – were left at the scene of the struggle.

Mr Abston was arrested on Saturday morning after he was spotted driving a vehicle matching the description of the suspect car.

Ms Fletcher, the granddaughter of the founder of the Memphis hardware business Orgill, remains missing three days on from her disappearance. Her family has offered $50,000 for her return.