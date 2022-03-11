A sunny marina in California became the site of a demolition derby after a man appeared to hijack a yacht and start smashing it into the other boats.

Police have arrested Joel Siam, 38, in connection to the joyride, which was all captured on video on Thursday morning at Newport Beach. Footage shows the stolen 60-foot vessel speeding around the harbour, doing donuts in the water, ramming into several boats, and smashing directly into a dock.

“This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” witness Dylan Eckardt, who filmed the incident with his smartphone, told Fox 11 Los Angeles. “We thought he was gonna come all the way through the building.”

Police first came to the scene after a 911 caller reported a car being stolen on the Pacific Coast Highway, according to NBC Los Angeles. When they got there, Mr Siam reportedly fled across the road and jumped into the yacht, whose keys were unfortunately still inside.

Thus began a 10-minute, extremely destructive chase. In one shocking moment, the hijacked yacht crashed into a sailboat so hard that its mast snapped off. A woman who was on that boat at the time, Debora Dolly, was injured in the crash.

“This woman comes out screaming – I think she was bleeding,” witness Shawn Elliott told Fox 11, possibly referring to Ms Dolly. “She was screaming, ‘Oh my God!’”

Others were horrified by the damage to their property.

“The poor owner of this boat it hit just had the boat restored, so they’re a little upset at the moment,” witness Kai Macartney told NBCLA.

The owner of the stolen yacht, whose name has not been released, was also distraught. The person told reporters they had just bought the boat in August, when it was brand new. A half-full bottle of tequila aboard the vessel, they said, was also missing.

Mr Siam has been charged with grand theft of a boat and possession of a stolen boat, both felonies. He is being held on $3m bail.

The suspect has not been convicted of any wrongdoing, and is presumed innocent until proven guilty. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.