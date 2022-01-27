(AP)

Stormy Daniels is set to take stand in Manhattan court in Thursday’s hearings for the Michael Avenatti trial, after her testimony was postponed by her prosecutors because of “irrelevant” evidence.

Instead California attorney Sean Ernesto Macias, a witness for the prosecution who says he has known Daniels for several years, testified on Wednesday.

He broke the post-lunch lull and gave colourful testimony, drawing laughter throughout the Manhattan court. He said Avenatti jumped at the chance to represent the porn star in 2018, saying he would do it for a dollar.

Avenatti took over representation of himself from his legal team on Tuesday, saying it is “the best chance at winning” the case.

Avenatti, a California lawyer, is accused of stealing $300,000 of the money Daniels was owed for her autobiography. He is charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Avenatti became well known nationally in 2018 as he represented Daniels in lawsuits against Donald Trump. He was briefly something of a hero for many anti-Trumpers, but come 2020 he began a spectacular fall from grace that saw him sentenced to jail for trying to extort Nike out of millions of dollars.