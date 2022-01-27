Avenatti trial - live: Stormy Daniels set to take stand after lawyer Sean Macias’s colourful testimony
Follow the updates live
Stormy Daniels is set to take stand in Manhattan court in Thursday’s hearings for the Michael Avenatti trial, after her testimony was postponed by her prosecutors because of “irrelevant” evidence.
Instead California attorney Sean Ernesto Macias, a witness for the prosecution who says he has known Daniels for several years, testified on Wednesday.
He broke the post-lunch lull and gave colourful testimony, drawing laughter throughout the Manhattan court. He said Avenatti jumped at the chance to represent the porn star in 2018, saying he would do it for a dollar.
Avenatti took over representation of himself from his legal team on Tuesday, saying it is “the best chance at winning” the case.
Avenatti, a California lawyer, is accused of stealing $300,000 of the money Daniels was owed for her autobiography. He is charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Avenatti became well known nationally in 2018 as he represented Daniels in lawsuits against Donald Trump. He was briefly something of a hero for many anti-Trumpers, but come 2020 he began a spectacular fall from grace that saw him sentenced to jail for trying to extort Nike out of millions of dollars.
Witness says Avenatti ‘wanted to go big’ on Deniels’ encounter with Trump
Giving a colourful testimony on Wednesday, Sean Ernesto Macias said Avenatti “wanted to go big” with an appearance on CBS’s “60 Minutes” over Daniels’ wish to go public about her sexual tryst with Donald Trump.
“He told her: ‘I’ll charge you a dollar,’” Macias recalled.
He referred to Avenatti as “handsome fellow with the shaved head”, but at one point said he “feels bad for him in a weird way”.
He said Avenatti gave him a Cartier watch in 2018 when prosecutor, Mathew Podolsky, asked Macias if Avenatti thanked him for introducing him to Daniels.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Michael Avenatti trial in Manhattan for Thursday, 27 January.
