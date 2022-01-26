✕ Close Donald Trump calls lawyer Michael Avenatti a 'con artist' and 'lowlife'

Michael Avenatti has been granted permission to represent himself at his own trial in Manhattan, setting the stage for him to directly confront his former client Stormy Daniels on the witness stand.

Former prominent California lawyer Avenatti is accused of stealing some of the money Daniels was owed for her autobiography, and is charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The lawyer said there had been a “breakdown” between himself and his trial team, and could now face Daniels in the courtroom as early as today (Wednesday).

As he left the courthouse on Tuesday, Avenatti said he felt comfortable representing himself. “I’m a trial lawyer. It’s what I’ve done for two decades. It’s my arena,” he said.

Avenatti became well known nationally in 2018 as he represented Daniels in lawsuits against Donald Trump. In opening statements on Monday, his legal team said he had a deal in place to share in some of the proceeds of Daniels’ book.