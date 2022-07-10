Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Boy aged 14 stabbed to death on New York subway station platform

‘We do not believe this is a random attack. It is believed that the individuals involved were known to each other,’ say police

Rachel Sharp
New York
Sunday 10 July 2022 16:56
Shocking surveillance footage shows fatal clash in NYC bodega

A 14-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in a New York subway station, with another teenager now in police custody.

The teenagers got into a fight in the streets of Hamilton Heights, Manhattan, at around 3pm on Saturday afternoon, before the altercation moved underground into the 137th Street and City College subway station, the NYPD said.

As the fight continued on the northbound 1 train platform, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the 14-year-old boy.

NYPD Transit Chief Jason Wilcox said at a press conference on Saturday night that officers responded to a 911 call about a fight and arrived on the scene to find the victim on the station platform bleeding from the stomach.

The 14-year-old, whose identity has not been publicly released, was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead around 30 minutes later.

Recommended

A knife and a broomstick were recovered from the scene, Chief Wilcox said.

Surveillance footage captured images of the individuals at the scene of the stabbing and investigators circulated their descriptions to other officers.

A 15-year-old boy matching the description of one of the individuals was then located by police later that day.

When officers found him, he was bleeding from his back and abdomen.

The teenager was taken to hospital for treatment before going into police custody.

The involvement of the 15-year-old, who has not been named, is not currently clear but police said they are not looking for anyone else in connection to the case.

“The cause of [the 15-year-old’s] wounds and his role in this incident remains part of this ongoing investigation,” said Chief Wilcox.

Police believe the 14-year-old knew his attacker but the motive is still under investigation.

“We do not believe this is a random attack. It is believed that the individuals involved were known to each other,” said Chief Wilcox.

An eyewitness to the attack told NBC New York that they had seen three teenage girls trying to rob the victim of his phone before running out of the station.

NYPD officers outside the subway station in Manhattan following Saturday’s stabbing

(NBC New York)

They also described in harrowing detail the 14-year-old’s final moments.

“His lips were purple and his eyes were rolled back, and he was bleeding a lot of blood,” the witness said.

The NYPD did not immediately return a request for comment and further information from The Independent on Sunday morning.

This marks just the latest in a string of violent attacks and crimes on the New York City subway system in recent months.

In January, 40-year-old Asian-American woman Alyssa Go was killed when a man shoved her in front of a train in a random attack in Times Square.

Three months later, a gunman shot 10 people in a mass shooting on a subway train in the Sunset Park neighbourhood in Brooklyn before going on the run for days. Miraculously, no one was killed in the attack.

In May, a gunman then shot and killed 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez in broad daylight on a train travelling into Manhattan.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in