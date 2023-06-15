Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Pennsylvania woman has been accused of bullying her former partner into suicide by sending “heinous and graphic” text messages to him for a year.

Thirty-five-year-old Mandie Reush is facing charges of aiding suicide over the June 2021 death of Kevin Metzger, 37. Metzger, who shared a daughter with Ms Reusch, died by suicide while he was away at military training after receiving a slew of vicious messages from Ms Reusch.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by 11 News, Ms Reusch told Metzger in one of those messages that she, “actually wanted him to kill himself” because she thought “he was the worst person on this planet.” The messages were sent from June 2020 until the days leading up to Metzger’s death just days before Father’s Day in 2021.

“I hope you burn in hell and my daughter will dance on your grave with her real dad. Never talk to us again. Die slow and suffer,” Ms Reusch allegedly wrote in a text, calling her current partner her daughter’s “real dad.”

“I will make it my dying wish to make sure you don’t see your daughter and that she knows who you really are.”

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said in a statement that Metzger described “a trail of torment” both in his suicide letter and Facebook posts that were later reviewed by investigators. Ms Ziccarelli went on to describe the texts as unrelenting, noting that the level of bullying was criminal.

“Mr Metzger may still be here today if those messages did not influence and encourage him to take his own life,” Ms Ziccarelli said. “We extend our condolences to the Metzger family for their loss and the grief they have experienced since his death. We will not allow or tolerate this kind of egregious behavior.” Ms Reusch was first charged with harassment in May 2021 when Metzger forwarded some of the text messages to Pennsylvania State Police. But following his death, the charges were dropped and a new investigation was launched by state police and the DA office.

“This is the next level, most extreme amount of bullying I’ve seen, read about, heard about anywhere where someone is constantly telling someone to end their life,” Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Steve Limani told 11 News.

Mandie Reusch is facing charges of aiding suicide over text messages she sent to her estranged partner before he died by suicide (PSP)

Ms Reusch was arraigned on Tuesday before she was released on bond.

Her attorney told 11 News that while the rhetoric in the text messages was “nasty”, prosecutors didn’t have enough to build a criminal case.

“There are some nasty things that are said,” DiLucente told the network. “Some folks may say it’s immoral, some might say it’s harsh, but my God, if we’re going to start prosecuting people for sending harsh texts to one another instead of it being verbally communicated, then we’re on a different path in our legal system.”

Ms Reusch’s next court appearance is scheduled for 27 June 2023.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.