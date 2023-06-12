Sign up for a full digest of all the best opinions of the week in our Voices Dispatches email Sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ofsted is set to introduce major changes to the school inspection system after the death of school headteacher Ruth Perry.

The changes announced on Monday include new funding for wellbeing support for teachers and school leaders, but stop short of banning controversial single-word ratings.

Perry died by suicide in January this year, after a report from the inspectorate found that Caversham Primary School in Reading was “good” in every category apart from leadership and management, where it was judged to be “inadequate”.

Ofsted has been under pressure from unions and Labour, who have joined calls for one-word Ofsted assessments to be abolished in the wake of Perry’s death. Education secretary Gillian Keegan has defended the system as clear and easy for parents to understand.

The watchdog’s chief inspector Amanda Spielman insisted Ofsted is listening to the concerns raised in the wake of Perry’s death and has been “thinking carefully about how we can revise aspects of our work without losing our clear focus on the needs of children and their parents”.

Ruth’s sister, Julia Waters said that the move was “a start” but more changes were needed as they do not “adequately address the many problems that the system creates”.

“I am disappointed that no mention is made about removing harmful and misleading single-word judgments,” she said.

“I can understand the need to provide clarity and simplicity for parents about an inspection, but too much is hidden or lost behind a headline judgement of just one or two words.”

However, she called plans to remove a requirement that the inspectorates’ findings stay confidential before results are published a “very welcome, much-needed change” and also welcomed the additional funding for mental health support.

Earlier, schools were not allowed to see how inspectors arrived at their conclusion, thereby making the process of challenging the decision via Ofsted’s complaints more difficult.

The watchdog’s officials will still turn up with only a day’s notice, but there will be “more clarity” about the year schools are likely to be inspected.

A change, coming in from September, will see inspection reports refer to the school, rather than individuals, when discussing areas of weakness.

Ofsted added that inspectors will be clear that it is up to a headteacher to decide which colleagues, or others, they share their inspection outcome with – ahead of the report being finalised.

Schools graded inadequate overall as a result of ineffective safeguarding – where all other judgements are good or better – will see inspectors return within three months of an inspection report being published.

This is more quickly than has previously been the case and if the school has been able to resolve the safeguarding concerns it is likely to see its overall grade improve, Ofsted said.

Also from September schools will be given more clarity about the threshold for effective versus ineffective safeguarding, the watchdog said, adding that ineffective safeguarding will be described more clearly in inspection reports “to help reassure parents and others that these judgements are not made lightly”.