Ofsted inspectors should ‘hand in badges’, says sister of late headteacher Ruth Perry

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

The sister of late headteacher, Ruth Perry, has insisted Ofsted inspectors should ‘hand over their badges’ in a bid to stop the education watchdog’s “reign of terror”, which led to the Reading teacher taking her own life.

Professor Julia Walters spoke at the National Association of Head Teachers’ (NAHT) annual conference, calling for ‘meaningful’ action against the system.

