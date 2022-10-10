Superintendent arrested for DUI after crowdsurfing at high school football game

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A school superintendent has been arrested for driving under the influence shortly after he allegedly crowd-surfed at a football game.

Jason Thomson, the superintendent of Baldwinsville School District in central New York, was seen in a viral video surfing the crowd in the student section at a Baker High School game on Friday, Syracuse.com reported.

Students told staff about Mr Thomson possibly being under the influence of alcohol, The Washington Post reported, despite no alcohol being served at school sports games.

Baker High School staff then alerted Baldwinsville police who were at the game, and police later arrested Mr Thomson for driving under the influence, the reports said.

Baldwinsville Police Chief Michael Lefancheck said in a news release that Mr Thomson was seen driving without a front licence plate and making a turn without signalling prior to his arrest.

Mr Lefancheck said Mr Thomson had been drinking and had a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08 per cent, which was about twice the legal limit.

He was charged with driving under the influence and according to reports, was due to appear in court on 26 October. It was meanwhile unclear if the superintendent had a lawyer.

In a statement sent to parents which was seen by WSYR, Baldwinsville School District said it was dealing with a “personal matter” and was unable to comment further.

“We appreciate the prompt response by school staff in responding to this matter,” the statement reportedly read. “Since this is a personnel matter the district is unable to comment further.”

It continued: “Please be assured the district takes this matter seriously and will take appropriate action if warranted. It is the expectation our district staff serve as role models for our students at all events.”

The Baldwinsville school board was due to hold on a meeting on Monday to discuss the arrest of Mr Thompson, who The Post reported was hired in August 2021.

The Independent could not reach Mr Thomson or the school board for comment.