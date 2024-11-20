Susan Smith in a 2023 prison mugshot ( doc.state.sc )

A South Carolina mother who was convicted of killing her two children by rolling her car into a lake with the boys strapped in their car seats is up for parole after 30 years.

Susan Smith, 53, was convicted of murder in 1995 but decided not to sentence her to death. Under state law at the time, she is eligible for a parole hearing every two years now that she has spent 30 years behind bars.

She will appear before a seven-member parole board via video feed from prison on Wednesday to plead for her freedom.

Smith made international headlines in October 1994 when she claimed she was carjacked by a Black man who she claimed drove away with her sons, 3-year-old Michale and 14-month-old Alex.

But the story didn’t add up and after nine days of tearfully pleading for the safe return of her children, Smith was arrested and the boys’ bodies were found in the lake.

A decision to grant parole requires a two-thirds vote of board members present at the hearing, according to the state Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.

Parole in South Carolina is granted only about eight percent of the time and is less likely with an inmate’s first appearance before the board, in notorious cases or when prosecutors and the families of victims are opposed.