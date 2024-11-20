South Carolina ‘mom killer’ Susan Smith to appear for parole hearing after 30 years in prison: Live updates
Susan Smith, 53, was convicted of killing her two children in 1994
A South Carolina mother who was convicted of killing her two children by rolling her car into a lake with the boys strapped in their car seats is up for parole after 30 years.
Susan Smith, 53, was convicted of murder in 1995 but decided not to sentence her to death. Under state law at the time, she is eligible for a parole hearing every two years now that she has spent 30 years behind bars.
She will appear before a seven-member parole board via video feed from prison on Wednesday to plead for her freedom.
Smith made international headlines in October 1994 when she claimed she was carjacked by a Black man who she claimed drove away with her sons, 3-year-old Michale and 14-month-old Alex.
But the story didn’t add up and after nine days of tearfully pleading for the safe return of her children, Smith was arrested and the boys’ bodies were found in the lake.
A decision to grant parole requires a two-thirds vote of board members present at the hearing, according to the state Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.
Parole in South Carolina is granted only about eight percent of the time and is less likely with an inmate’s first appearance before the board, in notorious cases or when prosecutors and the families of victims are opposed.
Susan Smith’s ex-husband talks about his fears ahead of killer’s parole hearing
Susan Smith drowned her children in a lake then made up a story about being carjacked by a Black man. 30 years later, she’s up for parole
Susan Smith has been behind bars for nearly 30 years after she rolled her car into a South Carolina lake, drowning her two young sons who were strapped in their car seats.
She made international headlines in October 1994 when she said she was carjacked late at night near the city of Union and that a Black man drove away with her sons inside.
The claims by Smith, who is white, played into a centuries-old racist trope of Black men being a danger to white women and stoked concerns about crime that were prevalent in 1990s America and remain so today.
For nine days, Smith made tearful pleas asking that Michael and Alex be returned safely.
The whole time, the boys were in Smith’s car at the bottom of nearby John D. Long Lake.
Andrea Cavallier reports:
Susan Smith drowned her children in a lake. 30 years later, she’s up for parole
Susan Smith has been behind bars for nearly 30 years after she rolled her car into a South Carolina lake, drowning her two young sons who were strapped in their car seats. Andrea Cavallier reports
What to expect at Susan Smith’s parole hearing?
Susan Smith, 53, will appear before a seven-member parole board via video feed from prison on Wednesday to plead for her freedom.
Then she will go offline, and her ex-husband and father of the children, as well as the prosecutor at her murder trial, will argue that she remains incarcerated.
A decision to grant parole requires a two-thirds vote of board members present at the hearing, according to the state Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.
Parole in South Carolina is granted only about eight percent of the time and is less likely with an inmate’s first appearance before the board, in notorious cases or when prosecutors and the families of victims are opposed.
Susan Smith parole hearing to start shortly
Follow along for live updates as Susan Smith pleads for her freedom.
The South Carolina woman was convicted of killing her two children in 1994 by rolling her car into a lake with the boys still strapped inside their car seats.
A jury convicted Smith of murder but decided not to sentence her to death. Under state law at the time, she is eligible for a parole hearing every two years now that she has spent 30 years behind bars.
Her parole hearing is expected shortly.