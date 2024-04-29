The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Authorities in Colorado have revealed the cause of death of Suzanne Morphew, a woman who went missing after going on a bike ride on Mother’s Day four years ago.

Ms Morphew’s remains were found in September 2023, more than three years after the mother of two went missing.

Her cause of death, revealed in and autopsy report by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday, was ruled to be homicide.

According to the CBI, the agencies investigating Morphew’s case have determined her death to be “Homicide by undetermined means in the setting of butorphanol, azaperone, and medetomidine intoxication.”

More follows ...