Suzanne Morphew’s cause of death revealed four years after her disappearance in Colorado

Mike Bedigan
Monday 29 April 2024 19:04
Authorities in Colorado have revealed the cause of death of Suzanne Morphew, a woman who went missing after going on a bike ride on Mother’s Day four years ago.

Ms Morphew’s remains were found in September 2023, more than three years after the mother of two went missing.

Her cause of death, revealed in and autopsy report by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday, was ruled to be homicide.

According to the CBI, the agencies investigating Morphew’s case have determined her death to be “Homicide by undetermined means in the setting of butorphanol, azaperone, and medetomidine intoxication.”

More follows ...

