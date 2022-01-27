A Taylor Swift fan was arrested for allegedly “crashing” his car into the superstar’s New York City home before attempting to rip off an intercom unit, a report says.

The suspect was taken into custody after driving his vehicle the wrong way down Swift’s street in Manhattan and reversing it into the building and a fire hydrant, according to TMZ.com.

Law enforcement sources told the celebrity news outlet that the man told police that he would not leave the area until he had met the pop star.

When NYPD officers arrived on the scene the suspect was reportedly arrested and taken to a nearby hospital, and faces potential charges of driving while intoxicated and criminal mischief.

TMZ says it is not known if Swift was at home at the time of the incident on Thursday morning.

It is not the first time that the singer has had issues at the building in the Tribeca neighbourhood, where she has spent $30m on three apartments.

Patrick Nissen, a 28-year-old from Nebraska, was arrested after entering the lobby of the building as was charged with second-degree criminal trespassing, a misdemeanor.

Swift also owns an $18m townhouse on the same street, which was once owned by French diplomat Dominique Strauss-Kahn, who was placed under house arrest in the property in 2011.

It has been a busy week for Swift, who became embroiled in a Twitter spat with Blur frontman Damon Albarn after he claimed in an interview that she did not write her own songs.

“I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this,” Swift wrote after the interview was published by The Los Angeles Times.

“I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f****d up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

And she added: “PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering.”

Albarn later apologised “unreservedly and unconditionally” for his comments.