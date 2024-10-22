The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A teacher at a North Texas middle school has been arrested and charged after she allegedly had a sexual relationship with a former student.

Police in Keller, Texas arrested Carroll Middle School teacher Angela Barnes, 45, on Monday, according to Fox 4 News.

Investigators began looking into Barnes in September after they received a tip that she was having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy who she previously taught at her school.

Detectives discovered evidence that Barnes had allegedly engaged in sexual activities with a teen between June and July of 2024, according to a police statement.

Barnes has been charged with the sexual assault of a child and for having an improper relationship between a teacher and a student.

Investigators said in a news release that they do not believe there were other victims, but have asked anyone with information to come forward.

Carroll Middle School released a statement following Barnes' arrest, saying it had "immediately placed this staff member on administrative leave and reported [the arrest] to the proper authorities."

It added: "The District was made aware the alleged offense took place off-campus over the summer within the jurisdiction of the Keller Police Department. "Based on the information we have received, no incidents occurred on CISD campuses. CISD is working in collaboration with Keller police and Child Protective Services as they investigate the allegations."

The district said that the "safety and security of all students is always our top priority and any allegations of adult misconduct are addressed promptly and reported immediately to the proper authorities."

No further details were available from the school, and the investigation into Barnes is ongoing.