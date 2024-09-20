Matt Gaetz accused in new court filings of attending drug-fueled sex party with teen

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Rep. Matt Gaetz, the MAGA-fied Florida Republican, attended a drugged-up sex party with a 17-year-old girl he has long claimed not to know, according to three eyewitnesses cited in court papers filed late Thursday night.

They said the underage teen showed up in her mom’s car for the July 15, 2017, gathering, which was held at lobbyist Chris Dorworth’s Lake Mary home, NOTUS reported . A high school junior at the time, the girl was provided for the enjoyment of Gaetz and the other attendees who were there to “engage in sexual activities,” while indulging in “alcohol, cocaine, ecstasy … and marijuana,” the court filings said.

The allegations cited are included in sealed, sworn affidavits submitted amid an ongoing civil lawsuit Dorworth brought last year, in which he argued he had been improperly roped into previous sex trafficking accusations levied against Gaetz and his cronies. Gaetz was implicated three years ago as having had sexual relations with underage girls; his onetime friend, disgraced local pol Joel Greenberg, said Gaetz paid him to set up sexual encounters with young women, one of whom was allegedly a 17-year-old girl. A series of Venmo transactions appeared to corroborate Greenberg’s story, according to reports.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (right) with fallen GOP Rep. George Santos ( Getty Images )

But Gaetz flatly denied any culpability, insisting to then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson in 2021: “The person doesn’t exist. I have not had a relationship with a 17-year-old. That is totally false.”

Greenberg is now serving an 11-year sentence on fraud and child sex trafficking charges. Gaetz was investigated by the feds as a potential accomplice, but no criminal charges were filed against him.

Further demonstrating what attorneys say shows Gaetz’s eager participation in the underage sex scheme, the congressman texted with Dorworth some 30 times on the day of the 2017 party, and called him twice before it started, according to a forensic examination cited in Thursday night’s court filings.

The sworn affidavits confirm details that only existed prior as rumors, according to NOTUS, which said Gaetz did not respond to a request for comment. Dorworth, for his part, told the outlet in a text message on Friday morning that he “never met” the 17-year-old girl in question.

“She is also lying about Matt Gaetz,” Dorworth wrote, claiming a lie detector test he previously took would verify his version of events.