A 5th-grade teacher in New Jersey is accused of having a child with a 13-year-old student — she is now facing a string of charges.

Prosecutors have accused Laura Caron, 34, of having an “inappropriate sexual relationship” with a student from 2016 through 2020, when the student was living with her. He was 11 years old when the alleged abuse began, prosecutors say.

Investigators started looking into Caron after the student’s father posted on Facebook in December 2024 saying that the teacher’s baby closely resembled himself and his son, according to a criminal complaint obtained by 6ABC.

In 2019, Caron gave birth to a child, who is believed to have been fathered by the student.

Authorities arrested her Wednesday without incident. She remains behind bars in Cape May County.

Here’s everything we know about Laura Caron.

Who is Laura Caron?

Caron was originally from Warrington Township, Pennsylvania, less than an hour outside of Philadelphia.

She attended Archbishop Wood High School, a Roman Catholic school in Warminster, Pennsylvania. After graduating, she went to Cabrini University, once a private, Catholic school in Radnor Township, Pennsylvania that was absorbed by its neighbor Villanova University in 2024.

At Cabrini, Caron was an elementary education major and played basketball as a guard/forward.

It’s not immediately clear if Caron is married or has other children. The Independent reached out to the prosecutor’s office for more information.

open image in gallery New Jersey teacher Laura Caron during her virtual court hearing after being accused of giving birth to a son fathered by a 13-year-old student ( 6ABC Philadelphia )

How did she meet the student?

The student and his brother were in Caron’s 5th grade class, 6ABC reported.

Their parents befriended Caron over the years and even trusted their children to stay at the teacher’s home from time to time, the complaint says. The children visited just once or twice per week at the start, but then they started permanently living with the teacher.

The judge at Caron’s first appearance said she was the kids’ “resource family parent” - New Jersey’s term for “foster parent,” according to the outlet.

The children shared a room on the second floor, the victim’s sister told authorities, but when she woke up, she saw her brother sleeping in the teacher’s bed. She estimated he was 11; Caron was 28 at the time.

Disturbingly, when the victim took showers, Caron would go into the bathroom and lock the door, the complaint says.

The victim’s brother said he witnessed Caron sexually assaulting his brother, according to the complaint. Separately, the sister told authorities that the victim texted her confessing that he was the father of Caron’s child — but asked her to keep it a secret.

He was 13 years old when Caron gave birth to the baby in 2019.

The victim was in contact with Caron until his father posted on Facebook in December, pointing out the resemblance between Caron’s child and him and his son.

What charges does she face?

Caron was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, and second-degree endangerment to the welfare of a child.

First-degree crimes in the state carry sentences of 10 to 20 years behind bars, while second-degree crimes carry sentences of 5 to 10 years, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.

Caron is currently being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility. She appeared virtually in court on Thursday.

open image in gallery Laura Caron was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child on January 15 ( Cape May County Correctional Center )

What has the school said?

The school placed Caron on administrative leave after the allegations came to light, the district’s superintendent said.

“When the district was first advised of the allegations, the staff member was immediately placed on and continues to be on paid administrative leave. Additional questions should be directed to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office,” Dr. David Salvo, Middle Township School District Superintendent, told The Independent in a statement.

Authorities said the district is cooperating with law enforcement. The school district is offering counseling and support services for students and staff who may be affected by the news.