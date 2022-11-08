Man arrested for throwing can at Ted Cruz during Astros World Series parade

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested for throwing a can of White Claw at Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz during an Astros World Series victory parade.

Joseph Halm Arcidiacono, 33, now faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for throwing the can of hard seltzer at Mr Cruz, according to Law & Crime.

The senator was standing up in the back of a military vehicle and waving at parade attendees in celebration of the Houston Astros winning the World Series.

“HPD made one arrest during today’s victory parade,” Houston Police tweeted on Monday afternoon. “A male, 33, threw a beer can at US Senator Ted Cruz as the Senator was on a float in the 2400 block of Smith St. The beer can struck the Senator in the chest/neck area.”

Video of the incident seems to show Mr Cruz and another man next to him blocking the can as it comes flying.

A man has been arrested after throwing a can at Ted Cruz (Screenshot / Twitter / @wcgroocy)

“The Senator did not require medical attention,” police said.

“Nearby HPD officers arrested the male without further incident,” they added.

“As always I’m thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action,” Mr Cruz tweeted after 6pm on Monday. “I’m also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm.”

Earlier on Monday, KPRC reporter Chancellor Johnson tweeted that Mr Cruz “pulled off what I thought was impossible – getting booed at a championship parade”.

“Millions of people booing you and chanting ‘you suck’ for a parade that lasted for two hours. Yikes,” he added.

Court records show that Mr Arcidiacono remains in custody and is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

The video shared on Twitter of the can being thrown at Mr Cruz has been viewed more than 5.5 million times/

Writer Matt Oswalt referenced the baseless right-wing conspiracies surrounding the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Such a blatant assault can only mean one thing, this is clearly a lovers quarrel between Ted Cruz and the gay prostitute he invited to the parade for sex,” Mr Oswalt wrote.

“Don’t throw beer or commit violence against someone you politically disagree with. We are a country of voting, not violence,” Democratic California Representative Eric Swalwell wrote.

“Do not do this! It’s not funny or some kind of gag. It’s bad and toxic and dangerous,” MSNBC host Chris Hayes added.

“Not cool. Can’t stand the guy. Can’t believe he’s involved in this parade. But come on,” Rex Chapman added.

