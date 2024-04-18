Trucker who crashed 18-wheeler into Texas government office charged with murder

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man who crashed a stolen 18-wheeler into a Texas driver’s licence office, after he was reportedly refused his permit renewal, has now been charged with murder.

One person died and all 14 people inside the office in Brenham were hurt as the vehicle Clenard Parker was driving smashed through the front doors on 11 April.

Officers who had been chasing him managed to pull him from the driver’s seat after he reversed out and took aim to strike again.

On Thursday, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Texas Ranger Division filed new charges against the 42-year-old.

He is now accused of felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief.

Mr Parker had visited the Department of Public Safety office the day before the attack.

“While he was there, the diver’s licence staff did advise Parker that he was not eligible to renew his commercial driver’s licence,” Sergeant Justin Ruiz told reporters last week, adding that the reason for that was under investigation.

He then returned to the area and allegedly stole a truck across the highway from the office, with police chasing him as he drove away, made a U-turn and then struck the office.

Bobby Huff, 78, was taken to a nearby hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. Two others were left in a critical but stable condition.

Texas state Sen Lois Kolkhorst, who represents Brenham, warned that the suspect would be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

“That office right there is something known to the mayor and I and everyone in Brenham,” the Senator told reporters the day of the attack.

“We’ve taken our children to get their driver’s licence there, I’ve gotten my driver’s licence there. It’s a place of public service.”