Judge sentences entire Texas family that participated in the Capitol riot

A Texas family of QAnon supporters was sentenced by a US District Judge in Washington DC for their participation in the Capitol riot.

On Wednesday, DC District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell sentenced five members of a family for their actions on the day of the Capitol riot.

Prosecutors sought a month of prison time for the parents, Dawn and Thomas Munn, and 21 days of jail for their three adult children. The judge declined to sentence a minor child to any prison time, according to CBS News correspondent Scott MacFarlane.

Ultimately, Ms Howell sentenced Kristi Munn, one of the adult children, to three years of probation with home detention. The other two adult children, Josh Munn and Kayli Munn, were also sentenced to three years probation but were spared home detention.

The Munn parents were both sentenced to 14 days in jail, three years of probation and 90 days of home confinement.

Ms Howell was not impressed with Dawn Munn during her sentencing, determining based on her outbursts that she had no remorse for her actions during the Capitol riot.

She ranted about the 2020 election during her hearing, claiming she deserved answers about voting security.

"I do not understand why our election is not secure," she said. "We have an election coming. I hope and pray people can feel safe in it."

Ms Howell scolded her for breaking into the Capitol building through a broken window.

"You do not enter the Capitol through a broken window in a mob that stopped the democratic process," she said.

The judge described the riot as a “catastrophic security breach of the US Capitol.”

The New York Times reports that the FBI became aware of the family thanks to a tipster. Agents interviewed the Munn's adult children and later obtained private Facebook conversations the family members had with friends about their participation in the Capitol riot.

Thomas Munn posted a photo to his Facebook showing the family's car and a trailer on the road prior to the Capitol riot with a caption that read "DC Bound We are Q."

In one private conversation, Dawn Munn, the mother, sent a message to a friend admitting to entering the Capitol.

"We went in and stormed capital [sic]," she wrote.

In a different message she told a friend "We were in capital [sic] ... I do mean IN the building!!"

Her husband sent a message the same day to a friend named Joel, explaining how he and his family climbed into the building through a broken window, describing it as "super cool."

His friend replied "oh so u broke in?"

According to prosecutors, the family did not engage in violence inside the Capitol and did not break anything during their time inside the building.