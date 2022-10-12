Trump news – live: DoJ asks Supreme Court to stay out of Mar-a-Lago classified documents case
Tim Ryan calls JD Vance an ‘ass-kisser’ after Trump remarks
The Department of Justice has asked the Supreme Court to refrain from intervening in an ongoing dispute between the government and former president Donald Trump over classified documents found during the 8 August search of his Mar-a-Lago property.
In a brief filed with the high court on Tuesday, the US Solicitor General said Justice Clarence Thomas — the justice responsible for reviewing 11th Circuit Court of Appeals decisions — should keep in place a three-judge panel’s order allowing the government to block “highly sensitive” documents from a special master and use them to further the criminal probe into the twice-impeached ex-president.
Meanwhile, a report in The Washington Post reveals that half of the money raised by Mr Trump’s Save America political action committees has been spent on his legal bills and two nonprofits employing former members of his administration rather than Republican congressional campaigns.
The group has contributed about $8.4m so far directly to Republican campaigns and committees while devoting $7m to the former president’s lawyers and another $2m to the two nonprofits.
Why has Kanye West turned on Jared Kushner?
Kanye West took issue with a figure he’d previously professed his love for in his wide-ranging interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson: Jared Kushner.
Throughout the explosive Thursday night sitdown between the pair, Kanye addressed a number of topics, including his pro-life stance, his decision to don a red MAGA cap, labelled the body positive moment “demonic” and admonished the fashion industry for encouraging his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, to “stick her a** out” for magazines.
In one of the more zany and unexpected exchanges, Kanye sharply criticised Mr Kushner, a former senior White House adviser to his father-in-law, Donald Trump, insinuating that he was a person solely motivated by financial gain.
Johanna Chisholm takes a look at the relationship between the two.
Why has Kanye West turned on his old friend Jared Kushner?
After Kanye accused Kushner of using his time as a White House adviser for financial gain, Johanna Chisholm charts how the pair’s relationship turned sour
Fact check: Sorting presidential papers in an ex-bowling alley
At a rally for Nevada Republicans on Saturday, former President Donald Trump argued against the federal probe into the storage of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate by falsely suggesting that past presidents did the same thing.
Read more:
FACT FOCUS: Sorting papers and facts in an ex-bowling alley
At a rally for Nevada Republicans on Saturday, former President Donald Trump argued against the federal probe into the storage of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate by falsely suggesting that past presidents did the same thing
Trump claims Bill Clinton ‘lost’ the nuclear codes
As federal investigators continue to probe which White House materials Donald Trump took to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, the former president is claiming Bill Clinton lost the nuclear codes while in office.
On Monday evening, Mr Trump reposted a statement on Truth Social from former Clinton military aide Robert “Buzz” Patterson, who wrote that, “Just a reminder, but Bill Clinton actually LOST the nuclear codes during my tenure with him. We weren’t raided.”
Josh Marcus has the story.
Donald Trump claims Bill Clinton ‘lost’ the nuclear codes
Nuclear document reportedly among haul investigators found at Mar-a-Lago
Cassidy Hutchinson reportedly testifies in Georgia election probe
The former White House aide whose bombshell testimony gave House January 6 committee members a window into former president Donald Trump’s actions on the day of the Capitol riot is reportedly cooperating with a Georgia-based criminal probe into Mr Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election there.
According to CNN, former Mark Meadows assistant Cassidy Hutchinson is now aiding Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney Fani Willis’ ongoing probe into whether Mr Trump or his associates violated Georgia election laws by pressuring Peach State officials to throw out ballots after Mr Trump became the first Republican to lose there in decades.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Ex-White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson reportedly testifies in Georgia election probe
Cassidy Hutchinson is reportedly cooperating with the Fulton County district attorney’s office in Georgia
Trump claims he ‘destroyed’ late-night stars Kimmel and Colbert
Donald Trump claimed that he’s behind the decreasing ratings of late-night programmes hosted by the likes of Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and Trevor Noah, and congratulated Greg Gutfeld, Fox News’ late-night host, for his recent viewing figures.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Trump takes credit for a late night host’s success, claims he ‘destroyed’ Colbert
‘When Jimmy Fallon apologized for having humanized ‘Trump,’ and his ratings soared, the Radical Left forced him to apologize,’ former president says
Most Americans don’t trust the Supreme Court
A new survey shows that more than half of Americans do not trust the Supreme Court as it begins a new term.
An Annenberg Public Policy Center poll found that 53 per cent of American adults do not trust the Supreme Court, with the same number of Americans saying they disapprove of the job the court is doing.
Eric Garcia reports.
Majority of Americans don’t trust the current Supreme Court
Trust in the court largely falls along party lines
Donald Trump woos Christian right in newly released video
Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump are heard wooing Christian right leaders ahead of the 2016 election in a newly unearthed audio recording.
The tape is featured in the new documentary Battleground, directed by Cynthia Lowen, which takes a close look at anti-abortion activists. According to the documentary, the audio was taken during a closed-door meeting between Trump and leaders of the Christian right, 40 days before the 2016 election.
Trump was reported to have met with conservative Christians in June of that year. The audio in the documentary was recorded during a different meeting, on 29 September 2016.
Clémence Michallon has the details.
Donald and Ivanka Trump woo Christian right in newly released tape
New documentary ‘Battleground’ on abortion rights includes audio from 2016 closed-door meeting
Christina Bobb now cooperating with DoJ on missing documents case, report says
The right-wing TV anchor-turned-attorney for former president Donald Trump, who signed a false certification telling the Department of Justice that the ex-president had turned over all classified documents in his possession, is now cooperating with federal prosecutors in the investigation into Mr Trump.
According to NBC News, attorney Christina Bobb met with federal investigators and provided information on two other attorneys who had a hand in submitting the statement to the government.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Trump lawyer cooperating with Justice Department on missing documents case
Attorney Christina Bobb is reportedly cooperating with prosecutors and met with them on 7 October
Adam Kinzinger endorses Democrats against GOP election deniers
Adam Kinzinger may not be running for reelection this year, but that isn’t stopping him from doing what he still can to challenge election deniers on every possible front.
John Bowden reports.
Adam Kinzinger endorses Dems against GOP election deniers
The endorsements are a final denouncement of Trumpism from the departing congressman
Trump dossier source trial begins
A Russian analyst who played a major role in the creation of a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump fabricated one of his own sources and concealed the identity of another when interviewed by the FBI, prosecutors said Tuesday.
The allegations were aired in opening statements in the jury trial of Igor Danchenko, who is indicted on five counts of making false statements to the FBI, in U.S. District Court in Alexandria.
Read more:
Trial begins for analyst who was source for Trump dossier
A federal jury in Virginia has heard opening statements in the trial of a think tank analyst who played a major role in the creation of a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies