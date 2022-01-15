Texas: Hostages taken by gunman at synagogue as police conduct ‘SWAT operations’
Police in Colleyville, Texas are negotiating with a man who took hostages at a synagogue on Saturday while a service was being live streamed, according to reports.
Colleville Police said they were responding to the situation with SWAT teams near Congregation Beth Israel, with FBI special agents at the scene.
“We are currently conducting SWAT operations around the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road. All residents in the immediate area are being evacuated. Please avoid the area,” the police department said at 11.31am Texas time.
It added at 1.20pm that the situation was still ongoing.
The hostages were reportedly taken while a service was being live streamed, leading remote congregants to hear shouting on the feed.
A source told ABC News that the suspect’s sister is a “known terrorist” currently detained at Carswell Air Base near Fort Worth, and that he is demanding she be freed.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
