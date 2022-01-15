Texas: Hostages taken by gunman at synagogue as police conduct ‘SWAT operations’

Io Dodds
San Francisco
Saturday 15 January 2022 20:38
(Independent)

Police in Colleyville, Texas are negotiating with a man who took hostages at a synagogue on Saturday while a service was being live streamed, according to reports.

Colleville Police said they were responding to the situation with SWAT teams near Congregation Beth Israel, with FBI special agents at the scene.

“We are currently conducting SWAT operations around the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road. All residents in the immediate area are being evacuated. Please avoid the area,” the police department said at 11.31am Texas time.

It added at 1.20pm that the situation was still ongoing.

The hostages were reportedly taken while a service was being live streamed, leading remote congregants to hear shouting on the feed.

A source told ABC News that the suspect’s sister is a “known terrorist” currently detained at Carswell Air Base near Fort Worth, and that he is demanding she be freed.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in