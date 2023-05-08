First victim identified in Texas mass shooting that left eight dead in crowded mall

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The identity of one of the victims of the Allen Premium Outlets mall mass shooting in Texas that left eight dead and seven injured has been revealed.

The shooting had occurred outside the crowded Dallas-area outlet mall on Saturday. The suspect, identified a day later as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, had been killed by law enforcement.

Allen fire chief Jonathan Boyd said three wounded people were in critical condition in the evening and four were stable. The gunfire erupted around 3.30pm local time on Saturday at Allen Premium Outlets.

Christian LaCour, a security guard who worked at the mall, was identified as one of the people killed in the gunfire by his family. LaCour was 20 years old and had grown up in nearby Farmersville area.

He is the first victim out of eight dead to be identified. The identities of the other victims have not been disclosed yet, but witnesses said they included young children.

LaCour’s grandmother had posted on social media on Saturday, saying his family was unable to locate him.

“He was such a beautiful soul,” she wrote in a later post. “I was so proud of him and so glad I got to see him 2 weeks ago.”

LaCour’s family said they are still processing his passing and that it has broken their hearts that they have to spread this news to others.

Police have not released a possible motive behind the shooting. Suspect Garcia was wearing a patch on his chest that suggested he may have held white supremacist beliefs, law enforcement sources told The Washington Post.

He had several weapons, including an AR-15 rifle and a handgun, on him and in his car, the Post reported.

Meanwhile, the FBI is asking for anyone with video, audio or photographic evidence of Saturday’s shooting to share it with them.

The bureau has set up a portal where evidence can be submitted anonymously.

The FBI told CNN it “was present at two locations in Dallas” and is helping state and local police by “devoting all available resources to include investigative, intelligence, digital forensics, and victim services personnel among others”.

Steven Spainhouer was not at the mall when the shooting unfolded, but rushed to the scene after his son, who was working at an H&M store in the outlet, called him.

Speaking of the horrors he witnessed as he desperately tried to perform CPR on several victims, Mr Spainhouer said he saw several children among the deceased. At least three of the people he tried to save succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

“I never imagined in 100 years I would be thrust into the position of being the first responder on the site to take care of people,” Mr Spainhouer told CBS News.