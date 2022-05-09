A suspect who allegedly burgled a Texas home stopped to mow the property’s front and back garden before fleeing the scene.

Police say that the suspect tried to leave with the stolen lawn mower, but had to dump it in an alleyway near the home in Port Arthur, Texas.

Investigators say the suspect, who has been identified by police as Marcus Hubbard, took time to fill the mower up with gas before trimming the lawns.

The bizarre April incident was captured on security cameras at the home and posted to the Port Arthur Police Department’s Facebook page.

When officers arrived at the home, the suspect was seen running away while dragging the mower behind him. It was eventually found abandoned in the alley, before he escaped.

Mr Hubbard has an outstanding warrant for burglary of a building and remains at large.