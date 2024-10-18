The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Texas’s Supreme Court blocked the execution of a man who was set to die on Thursday, moments before the convicted killer was to be put to death.

Robert Roberson, 57, was set to be executed around 6 p.m. at the Huntsville Unit in Huntsville, Texas, for the 2002 death of his two-year-old daughter Nikki Curtis.

However, late Thursday, the state’s highest court blocked the killing of Roberson - an autistic father at the center of a controversial “shaken baby syndrome” case.

“After being told about the stay, he praised God and thanked his supporters,” said Amanda Hernandez, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, told media outlets.

The decision was the latest in a string of last-minute legal maneuvers to delay the killing. Earlier in the day, a judge in Travis County, Texas, granted a temporary restraining order stopping the execution.

That ruling followed a vote from the Texas House of Representatives Committee on Criminal Jurisprudence to subpoena Roberson for a hearing on October 21, an unprecedented effort to delay the execution.

Roberson, 57, meets with Texas lawmakers on September 27, 2024 in Livingston, Texas ( The Innocence Project )

Roberson would be the first person to ever be executed in connection to shaken baby syndrome, which has been widely discredited by scientists.

Prosecutors maintain that Roberson “brutally murdered his own child” by shaking and striking her, resulting in blunt-force trauma, court records show.

But a chorus of attorneys, medical experts and state legislators rejected that position, instead claiming that Nikki died from a combination of severe undiagnosed chronic viral pneumonia compounded by a secondary acute bacterial pneumonia that progressed to sepsis.

“In other words, there was no homicide,” a group of medical professionals wrote to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, which voted against granting Roberson clemency on Wednesday. “Mr Roberson should not have been convicted, let alone convicted and sentenced to death.” Governor Greg Abbott has the power to issue a 30-day reprieve.

The parole board’s vote came during a hearing in the Texas House of Representatives on the case, which included testimony from medical experts, Roberson’s lead attorney, and Anderson County District Attorney Allyson Mitchell, who set Roberson’s execution date.

In a heated exchange with a legislator, viewed online by The Independent, Mitchell declined to say whether she was 100 percent certain Roberson murdered his child and said she would have to review the trial transcript before answering certain questions about the case. She admitted that the criminal justice system sometimes fails, but said she trusted the process in Roberson’s case.

Roberson and his daughter Nikki Curtis. The two-year-old girl died in 2002 from severe, undiagnosed chronic viral pneumonia compounded by a secondary acute bacterial pneumonia, a ground medical professionals determined ( The Roberson Family )

Republican Representative Brian Harrison checked Mitchell. “To be clear, you trust in the process that one moment ago you admit sometimes does fail,” he said.

Following the parole board’s vote, Roberson’s attorneys filed a petition to stay the execution with the US Supreme Court, asking the judges to consider whether the Texas criminal appeals court denied him due process by refusing to consider new scientific and medical evidence of his innocence. The judges declined to intervene.

Days before his daughter’s death, Roberson took Nikki to the emergency room in Palestine, Texas as she’d been suffering from a respiratory infection, diarrhea and vomiting. A doctor prescribed Phenergan and Roberson took Nikki home. The next day, she developed a 104-degree fever and was given another dose of the medication combined with codeine, court records state.

The Federal Drug Administration no longer recommends the combination to children due to risks of induced breathing difficulties and death. Nikki had a long history of chronic health conditions, including breathing apnea, court records state.

Roberson later left the hospital with his daughter, took her home and put her to bed.

The following morning, he said he awoke to a strange cry and found Nikki on the floor at the foot of the bed. He said he comforted her and the two fell back asleep, court filings state. When he woke up later that morning, he said Nikki was unconscious with blue lips. He claims he tried to revive her and rushed her to the emergency room, but she already had signs of brain damage, including fixed and dilated eyes.

Advocates deliver boxes of petitions to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s office a day before Roberson’s scheduled execution ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved )

She was taken to the Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, where she died from her injuries on February 1, 2002.

A pediatrician determined that abuse had played a factor in the girl’s death, after finding signs on her body typically associated with “shaken baby syndrome”, which include subdural hematoma, brain swelling and retinal hemorrhages. At the time, the medical community believed that the symptoms meant a child had been violently shaken, and possibly struck against a blunt surface. It’s now believed that other medical problems can result in the same symptoms.

The medical examiner ruled Nikki’s death a homicide. Medical and law enforcement professionals did not further investigate the incident or consider her prescribed medications and prior illnesses, court records detail. No one else was with Nikki at the time of her death, and Roberson had sole custody.

Nikki’s mother was homeless and addicted to drugs. Child Protective Services took her at birth, long before Roberson was identified as the girl’s father. She’d been with Roberson for less than a year.

Authorities charged Roberson with capital murder the day after she died. He was convicted the following year.

In 2013, Texas enacted Article 11.073, dubbed the “junk science statute” enabling the review of wrongful convictions based on junk science. The law was the subject of a nine-day evidentiary hearing in March 2021 for Roberson’s case. The following year, the convicting court recommended against granting relief.

An undated photo of Roberson while in the army ( The Innocence Project )

Last week, the Texas appeals court ruled that a Dallas man, who had been sentenced to 35 years in prison using the discredited science, deserved a new trial, claiming a jury would not convict him today with the same facts. Roberson’s prosecutors argued that the Dallas man’s case was different because the only evidence of any injury came from alleged shaking by the defendant.

On Wednesday, the appeals court denied an emergency motion and briefs related to Roberson on procedural grounds.

Brian Wharton, a former lead detective tasked with prosecuting Roberson, told The Independent he found him in a stoic state at the hospital, not acting as he thought a distraught father should. Roberson was diagnosed with autism in 2018, which Wharton now believes contributed to his demeanor.

It appeared to be a straightforward case, Wharton said. His doubts began to emerge during Roberson’s trial. He didn’t believe the defense was up to par, and suspected the jury had been tainted after the district attorney introduced child sexual assault charges that were later dropped.

After Roberson was sentenced to death, Wharton hoped the ruling would be overturned in appeals. He routinely checked for updates in the case.

“I was, in my own naive way, confident that the system that I was part of would check itself, and clearly it has made no effort to do so in the intervening years,” Wharton said in a phone interview. He no longer thinks the science used to charge Roberson is credible.

He left law enforcement in 2006 and is now a reverend in Onalaska, Texas.

When asked how he’d feel if Roberson is executed, he responded: “I’m so mad I could spit nails.

“Oh gosh, the grief. This is the deepest part of my shame. I visit him now and I don’t remember seeing him then the way I see him now. He is a kind and gentle man, a gracious man, a joyful man, a hopeful man.

“There is no kind of meanness in him. There will be this tremendous grief that I had a hand in killing something so beautiful.”