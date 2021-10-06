Texas shooting: Active shooter wounds several people at high school

High school placed in lockdown after gunman opens fire

Bevan Hurley
Wednesday 06 October 2021 17:18
Several people have been wounded after a gunman opened fire at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday morning.

Police arrived shortly before 11.30am after receiving reports of an “active shooter” on the loose at a high school in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The local school district has wrote to parents to say the school is in lockdown and police are investigating an “active shooter situation” at the high school.

Just after midday, the Mansfield Independent School District gave the “all clear” to say the immediate danger was over.

Students and staff who had been under locked in their classrooms and offices were being “safely escorted to buses”, the Mansfield Independent School District told parents.

Arlington police and neighbouring law enforcement agencies responded to the incident.

At 11:30am, Arlington Police Department said it was on the scene and conducting a “methodical search” of the school.

In a video posted to TikTok reportedly taken from inside a classroom at Timberview High School, three shots were fired in quick succession.

Parents rushing to the school to find their children are being directed to a nearby building at 151 Mansfield Webb Road.