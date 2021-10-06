Several people have been wounded after a gunman opened fire at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday morning.

Police arrived shortly before 11.30am after receiving reports of an “active shooter” on the loose at a high school in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The local school district has wrote to parents to say the school is in lockdown and police are investigating an “active shooter situation” at the high school.

Just after midday, the Mansfield Independent School District gave the “all clear” to say the immediate danger was over.

All Parents -@mansfieldisd is setting up a parent reunification point at the Center for Performing Arts located at 1110 W. Debbie. Officers will be at that scene. Students will eventually be bused to that location after the school is completely secured. pic.twitter.com/gmv8UJBXDk — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

Students and staff who had been under locked in their classrooms and offices were being “safely escorted to buses”, the Mansfield Independent School District told parents.

Arlington police and neighbouring law enforcement agencies responded to the incident.

At 11:30am, Arlington Police Department said it was on the scene and conducting a “methodical search” of the school.

We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School. We are doing a methodical search and working closely with @ATFHQ @mansfieldisd Police, @MansfieldPDTX @GrandPrairiePD and other agencies. We will be announcing a parent staging location soon once the location is identified pic.twitter.com/R08TuHPMHh — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

In a video posted to TikTok reportedly taken from inside a classroom at Timberview High School, three shots were fired in quick succession.

Parents rushing to the school to find their children are being directed to a nearby building at 151 Mansfield Webb Road.