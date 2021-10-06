Timberview school shooting - live: ‘All clear’ after shooter injures multiple people in Arlington, Texas
Police are investigating an active shooter at a high school in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Several people have been wounded in the shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, according to reports. The severity of the injuries is not yet known.
NBC5 reported that the local school district has written to parents to say the school is in lockdown and police are investigating an “active shooter situation” at the high school.
Students and staff are currently locked in their classrooms and offices, the Mansfield Independent School District told parents.
Arlington police and neighbouring law enforcement agencies are responding to the incident.
“All clear” given as buses take students away from school
The Mansfield Independent School District has said in a press release that the “‘all clear’ has been given at Timberview High School, and Mansfield ISD's reunification process for those families has been solidified”.
“Students are being safely escorted right now on buses,” the school district added.
Video shows scene from inside classroom and gunshots are heard
