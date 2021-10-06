✕ Close Texas shooting: Active shooter wounds several people at high school

Police are investigating an active shooter at a high school in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Several people have been wounded in the shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, according to reports. The severity of the injuries is not yet known.

NBC5 reported that the local school district has written to parents to say the school is in lockdown and police are investigating an “active shooter situation” at the high school.

Students and staff are currently locked in their classrooms and offices, the Mansfield Independent School District told parents.

Arlington police and neighbouring law enforcement agencies are responding to the incident.