Videos show desperate parents asking officers to intervene in Uvalde school shooting

Desperate parents argued with police officers, urging them to rush Uvalde Elementary School following reports of the shooting that took the lives of 19 children and two adults.

Videos from outside school premises show parents telling police to “go protect the kids!” and others suggesting that they “just rush” the school themselves in an effort to get their children to safety.

The footage was livestreamed on Tuesday and has since been shared on social media. It reveals the parents’ extreme distress as the shooting was underway.

Gunman Salvador Ramos, 18, was inside the school for up to an hour before being killed by authorities.

“What are you doing – get inside the building!” one person can be heard yelling in the footage. “Go protect the kids!” another said.

Ramos managed to enter the school despite encountering an officer outside. The officer didn’t open fire, officials told the press on Wednesday. Heavily armed officers reportedly waited for a school employee to bring a key for the classroom where Ramos had barricaded himself.

One of the videos from the scene had been viewed almost three million times as of Thursday morning.

More follows...