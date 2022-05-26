✕ Close Texas elementary school shooting: Live from Uvalde, Texas

A teenage gunman barricaded himself inside a classroom before murdering at least 19 children and two teachers at a Texas primary school on 24 May, marking the deadliest school shooting in the decade after the Sandy Hook massacre.

All of the victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, roughly 80 miles west of San Antonio.

The gunman, who has been named as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was reportedly shot dead by an officer who arrived on the scene.

The gunman had no known criminal history or history of mental illness and “no meaningful forwarning of his crime” other than posting “I’m going to shoot my grandmother” and “I’m going to shoot an elementary school” on Facebook, Governor Greg Abbott reported at a press briefing on Wednesday. A spokesperson for Meta said Ramos shared the plans in direct messages, not public posts.

At least 12 children who were killed in the attack have been named by their families, including eight-year-old Uziyah Garcia and Eliahana “Elijah” Cruz Torres, Jailah Silguero, Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, Amerie Jo Garza, Makenna Lee Elrod, Xavier Javier Lopez, Jose Flores, Navaeh Brown, Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, Alithia Ramirez and Ellie Lugo, all aged 10.

Two of the victims were Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia, both teachers at the school.