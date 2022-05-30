✕ Close Texas police admit ruling gunman inactive was ‘the wrong decision’

US Department of Justice to investigate police response to Uvalde school shooting.

Spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement that “at the request of Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, the US Department of Justice will conduct a Critical Incident Review of the law enforcement response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24”.

“The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events,” Mr Coley added.

Meanwhile, Texas governor Greg Abbott was booed by mourners during his visit to the school on Sunday. His visit came the same day as that of president Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden who were also confronted by grieving residents asking them to “do something”.

The president, entering his limousine, responded: “We will.”