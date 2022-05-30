Liveupdated1653885999

Texas shooting – latest: DoJ to investigate police response as Abbott booed at memorial site

Biden also visits massacre site and promises to ‘do something’

Namita Singh,Alex Woodward,Liam James,Graeme Massie,Maryam Zakir-Hussain,Gustaf Kilander
Monday 30 May 2022 05:46
Texas police admit ruling gunman inactive was ‘the wrong decision’

US Department of Justice to investigate police response to Uvalde school shooting.

Spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement that “at the request of Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, the US Department of Justice will conduct a Critical Incident Review of the law enforcement response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24”.

“The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events,” Mr Coley added.

Meanwhile, Texas governor Greg Abbott was booed by mourners during his visit to the school on Sunday. His visit came the same day as that of president Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden who were also confronted by grieving residents asking them to “do something”.

The president, entering his limousine, responded: “We will.”

Recommended

1653885999

‘We are committed to turning this into action’

President Joe Biden after his visit to the Robb Elementary School on Sunday tweeted his grief for the lives lost in the massacre.

“To everyone impacted by the horrific elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: We grieve with you. We pray with you. We stand with you,” he tweeted.

“And we’re committed to turning this pain into action.”

Namita Singh30 May 2022 05:46
1653885954

Governors diverge on gun control

As the US mourns the victims of its latest mass shooting, Democratic and Republic governors are moving towards different solutions to reduce shooting incidents in the country.

While the Democrats are calling for greater restrictions on guns, Republicans want more security at schools.

The partisan split has stymied action in Congress and many state capitols, with the political differences highlighting the tensions between life, liberty and constitutional rights.

Read more on this here:

Governors diverge on gun control, school security efforts

The nation's governors are diverging over how to respond to mass shootings such as the one that killed 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school

Namita Singh30 May 2022 05:45
1653884297

‘We need change’: Abbott heckled at Uvalde memorial site

A crowd of onlookers booed Governor Greg Abbott during his visit to Robb Elementary School on Sunday.

“Please Governor Abbott help Uvalde county,” one person shouted. “We need change! We need change, governor!”

While the Republican earlier promised action, he said the measures would focus on mental health and school safety.

“You can expect robust discussion and my hope is laws passed that I will sign addressing health care in this state,” he had said on Friday. “There are an array of health issues that relate to those who commit gun crimes.”

Namita Singh30 May 2022 05:18
1653883260

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy says Congress has the will to act after Uvalde

A Connecticut senator who won praise last week for his passionate response to the Uvalde shooting on the Senate floor now says he thinks Republicans are willing to come to the table and discuss reforms to tackle mass shootings.

Sen Chris Murphy joined CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday and told host Margaret Brennan that he’s seeing more interest from Republicans in pursuing bipartisan reforms than at any point in his career since the deadly Sandy Hook shooting in his home state under the Obama presidency.

“Republicans are not willing to support everything that I support, like banning assault weapons, but I really think that we could pass something that saves lives and breaks this logjam that we’ve had for 30 years,” he told Ms Brennan.

More GOP senators like Susan Collins, who expressed support last week for red flag laws, are “coming to the table” than they have at any recent point, he added.

Read more:

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy says Congress has the will to act after Uvalde

Murphy’s impassioned speech on Senate floor condemned chamber’s inaction

John Bowden30 May 2022 05:01
1653878967

‘We will!’ Biden responds to demonstrators in Uvalde

Gustaf Kilander30 May 2022 03:49
1653875727

Arkansas governor claims Uvalde shooting doesn’t mean guns fail to keep people safe

Gustaf Kilander30 May 2022 02:55
1653872427

Alabama congressman blames ‘decline in moral values’ for rise in mass shootings

Gustaf Kilander30 May 2022 02:00
1653869727

In pictures: Bidens attend Mass in Uvalde

Father Eduardo Morales speaks to children as US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attend Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas on May 29, 2022

(AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attend Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas on May 29, 2022

(AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attend Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas on May 29, 2022

(AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attend Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas on May 29, 2022

(AFP via Getty Images)

US First Lady Jill Biden greets a parisoner as she a US President Joe Biden attend Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas on May 29, 2022

(AFP via Getty Images)
Gustaf Kilander30 May 2022 01:15
1653866907

Bidens attend Mass in Uvalde following memorial visit

President Biden and the first lady attended Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with around 600 others about a mile from Robb Elementary School.

Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller began by saying “our hearts are broken”.

“In the midst of collapse and devastation, we have come once more to this our house. To pray. And be together,” a service leader said before the start of the Mass.

“Mr President has a very good understanding of what is happening now, here. And we are very gracious of his spirit,” another service leader said at the start of the service.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church after paying their respects at a memorial at the Robb Elementary School

(REUTERS)
Gustaf Kilander30 May 2022 00:28
1653863727

Copycat threat lasts around two weeks, former FBI agent says

The threat of a copycat attack stays at high levels for around two weeks after a school shooting, a retired FBI agent has said.

“Studies have shown that, generally, the copycat phenomenon lasts for … maybe two weeks,” retired FBI special agent Michael Tabman told Fox News Digital. “That is when we’re most at risk of a copycat, and there are many factors that go into why so many copycats, but the risk is there.”

Officials in California and Colorado have raised concerns about an attack and Denver police detained two people on Thursday and confiscated paintball guns following a report of a weapon on campus.

Gustaf Kilander29 May 2022 23:35

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in