Texas shooting – latest: DoJ to investigate police response as Abbott booed at memorial site
Biden also visits massacre site and promises to ‘do something’
US Department of Justice to investigate police response to Uvalde school shooting.
Spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement that “at the request of Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, the US Department of Justice will conduct a Critical Incident Review of the law enforcement response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24”.
“The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events,” Mr Coley added.
Meanwhile, Texas governor Greg Abbott was booed by mourners during his visit to the school on Sunday. His visit came the same day as that of president Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden who were also confronted by grieving residents asking them to “do something”.
The president, entering his limousine, responded: “We will.”
‘We are committed to turning this into action’
President Joe Biden after his visit to the Robb Elementary School on Sunday tweeted his grief for the lives lost in the massacre.
“To everyone impacted by the horrific elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: We grieve with you. We pray with you. We stand with you,” he tweeted.
“And we’re committed to turning this pain into action.”
Governors diverge on gun control
As the US mourns the victims of its latest mass shooting, Democratic and Republic governors are moving towards different solutions to reduce shooting incidents in the country.
While the Democrats are calling for greater restrictions on guns, Republicans want more security at schools.
The partisan split has stymied action in Congress and many state capitols, with the political differences highlighting the tensions between life, liberty and constitutional rights.
‘We need change’: Abbott heckled at Uvalde memorial site
A crowd of onlookers booed Governor Greg Abbott during his visit to Robb Elementary School on Sunday.
“Please Governor Abbott help Uvalde county,” one person shouted. “We need change! We need change, governor!”
While the Republican earlier promised action, he said the measures would focus on mental health and school safety.
“You can expect robust discussion and my hope is laws passed that I will sign addressing health care in this state,” he had said on Friday. “There are an array of health issues that relate to those who commit gun crimes.”
Democratic Senator Chris Murphy says Congress has the will to act after Uvalde
A Connecticut senator who won praise last week for his passionate response to the Uvalde shooting on the Senate floor now says he thinks Republicans are willing to come to the table and discuss reforms to tackle mass shootings.
Sen Chris Murphy joined CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday and told host Margaret Brennan that he’s seeing more interest from Republicans in pursuing bipartisan reforms than at any point in his career since the deadly Sandy Hook shooting in his home state under the Obama presidency.
“Republicans are not willing to support everything that I support, like banning assault weapons, but I really think that we could pass something that saves lives and breaks this logjam that we’ve had for 30 years,” he told Ms Brennan.
More GOP senators like Susan Collins, who expressed support last week for red flag laws, are “coming to the table” than they have at any recent point, he added.
Bidens attend Mass in Uvalde following memorial visit
President Biden and the first lady attended Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with around 600 others about a mile from Robb Elementary School.
Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller began by saying “our hearts are broken”.
“In the midst of collapse and devastation, we have come once more to this our house. To pray. And be together,” a service leader said before the start of the Mass.
“Mr President has a very good understanding of what is happening now, here. And we are very gracious of his spirit,” another service leader said at the start of the service.
Copycat threat lasts around two weeks, former FBI agent says
The threat of a copycat attack stays at high levels for around two weeks after a school shooting, a retired FBI agent has said.
“Studies have shown that, generally, the copycat phenomenon lasts for … maybe two weeks,” retired FBI special agent Michael Tabman told Fox News Digital. “That is when we’re most at risk of a copycat, and there are many factors that go into why so many copycats, but the risk is there.”
Officials in California and Colorado have raised concerns about an attack and Denver police detained two people on Thursday and confiscated paintball guns following a report of a weapon on campus.
